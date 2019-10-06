Dont'a Hightower is expected to play for the Patriots as they travel to Washington in Week 5, according to Mike Giardi.

Hightower missed New England's 16-10 win over the Bills with a shoulder issue but will rejoin one of the NFL's best defenses against a team starting its third quarterback in five weeks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Meanwhile, Patrick Chung and Nate Ebner have been listed as out for Sunday along with running back Rex Burkhead. The linebacker's presence on the field Sunday probably won't make a difference in the result, but the defense's advantage over a Colt McCoy-led offense will grow even stronger.

So if for some insane reason you aren't starting the Patriots defense in your fantasy leagues Sunday, go ahead and put them in your lineup before you look silly.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) expected to play for Patriots vs Redskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston