Dont'a Hightower, Nelson Agholor highlight worst player models in Madden NFL 22

Hightower, Agholor highlight worst player models in Madden NFL 22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It’s officially Madden season.

EA Sports’ flagship NFL football game is finally here, and this year’s version of the game features some interesting player models.

Each year one of the biggest complaints EA receives from fans and players revolves around player likenesses. While it’s almost impossible to accurately represent each player on a full 53-man NFL roster, Madden has featured hilarious omissions from some of the league’s highest-profile players on each team over the years.

Patriots fans won’t be happy to see what EA did with former All-Pro linebacker Dont’a Hightower’s player model in this year’s game.

Hightower ranks just outside the top 10 ranked linebackers in the game and has made multiple Pro Bowls in his career. Not having an adequate face scan for one of the Patriots' most important players is downright laughable.

Other players without face scans include new addition Nelson Agholor, Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater.

EA had already taken some heat for botching rookie Mac Jones’ model in the pre beta of the game last month.

Hopefully, Madden is able to update the player likeness on all of the top players in the league, including Hightower, as the season goes on.