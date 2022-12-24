D'Onta Foreman's best runs from 165-yard game Week 16

Associated Press

Without a roof over their heads, the Saints went outside and handled the frightful weather — and the Browns. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and New Orleans left its comfortable dome and withstood Cleveland's arctic-like conditions in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history.