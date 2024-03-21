D'Onta Foreman signs with Browns: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears running back D'Onta Foreman is signing with the Browns, according to multiple reports.

Former Bears RB D’Onta Foreman is signing with the Cleveland Browns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2024

Foreman, 27, signed with the Bears last offseason to join a running back room featuring Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson.

He filled in during key moments, especially when Herbert and Johnson were both injured. He rushed for 425 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He also caught 11 passes for 77 yards and an additional touchdown.

His best game came against the Raiders in Week 7. Then, he rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Bears to defeat the Raiders, 30-12.

Earlier this offseason, the Bears bolstered their running back room by signing D'Andre Swift.

