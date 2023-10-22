D'Onta Foreman scores three TDs, Bears beat Raiders 30-12

The Bears didn't have their starting quarterback, but they still played one of their best games of the season to beat the Raiders 30-12.

Running back D'Onta Foreman scored three touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving — to pace Chicago's offense. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent acquitted himself well against Las Vegas' defense, finishing the contest 21-of-29 passing for 162 yards with a touchdown. He also rushed for 24 yards.

Chicago got out to a 14-0 lead with a pair of touchdown runs by Foreman — one from 2 yards, one from 3 yards. He then caught Bagent’s first touchdown pass with 4:04 left in the third quarter.

Up 24-6 in the fourth quarter, Chicago defensive back Jaylon Johnson removed all doubt when he intercepted Brian Hoyer and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown.

That was Hoyer’s last pass of the day, as he was replaced by rookie Aidan O’Connell to finish the game. The Bears hadn’t had a pick six since Week 2 of the 2021 season, so the score snapped the league's longest current drought.

Starting in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, Hoyer was 17-of-32 for 129 yards with two picks.

O’Connell threw his first touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers late in the fourth quarter for a 9-yard score. He was 10-of-13 for 75 yards with a TD and a pick.

Foreman ended the game with 89 rushing yards with two TDs, plus three catches for 31 yards with a touchdown.

On the other side, Las Vegas amassed just 235 total yards and averaged 3.9 yards per play. Davante Adams had seven catches for 57 yards. Josh Jacobs was held to 35 yards on 11 carries.

The victory was Chicago’s first at home since Week 3 of the 2022 season. Now at 2-5, the Bears will play the Chargers on the road next week.

The 3-4 Raiders will be on the road again against the Lions next Monday night.