D'Onta Foreman is questionable for Monday Night Football

The Bears might not have running back D'Onta Foreman (ankle/shin) for Monday Night Football.

Foreman had another limited practice after being injured in Sunday's loss to the Lions, and the Bears list him as doubtful to go against the Vikings.

In seven games this season, he has 101 touches for 436 yards and five touchdowns.

Offensive tackle Larry Borom (illness) also is doubtful.

The Bears ruled out linebacker Noah Sewell (knee).

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (ankle) popped up on the practice report Saturday with limited participation and is questionable.

Center Lucas Patrick, who left Sunday's game with a back injury, had back-to-back full practices and has no designation.