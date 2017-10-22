Don't worry too much, Yankees fans, this was only the beginning

New York Yankees fans may not be ready to hear this, but losing Game 7 of the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros is not the end of the world.

Yeah, we realize they had a chance to do something special. Something no one expected from them. At least not at this point in their version of a rebuild. But when you’re ready, take a step back and look at the reality of the situation.

Saturday night in Houston did not signal the end. It marked the beginning of what could be the Yankees next dynasty. At the very least, this team is poised to be a major factor for years to come.

It starts with talent. The Yankees have plenty of that already, and there’s more coming from the minors. It doesn’t hurt to have money too, and we know that won’t be an issue.

The Yankees are sitting pretty, regardless of how it might feel for the next few days. These are just a few reasons why.

Rookie Aaron Judge put up monster numbers in 2017, and the best is likely still to come. (AP) More

Baby Bombers

With an injection of youth, the Yankees returned to their roots as the Bronx Bombers in 2017. Or as some people prefer to call them, the Baby Bombers.

Led by Aaron Judge’s rookie record 52 home runs, New York led MLB with a team total of 241.

#AllRise: Aaron Judge hits a MONSTER home run to get the Yankees on the board. pic.twitter.com/xrGy3EZnsH — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 17, 2017





That number was supplemented by Gary Sanchez, who launched 33 blasts in just 122 games.

Didi Gregorius (25) and Brett Gardner (21) both produced career highs, while Matt Holliday (19), Starlin Castro (16), Aaron Hicks (15), Chase Headley (12) all finished in double digits. Trade deadline addition Todd Frazier hit 11 of his 27 for New York.