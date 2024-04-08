[Getty Images]

Former Aston Villa and England striker Dion Dublin believes Ollie Watkins' post-match comments, following Aston Villa's 3-3 draw with Brentford, were "brave" and "right".

Watkins said his side lack a "big-team mentality" to kill off crucial games.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Dublin said: "Rightly so. I think he is right and he is brave to come out and say those points. He is kind of their talisman and, to say that, he is right.

"I just think everything seems to be going well for Villa at the moment, but there are little things that they can tidy up on. I think, defensively, their positional play isn't great.

"For the first goal, Carlos has got to come back. He has got two players to mark. If he just comes back a couple of yards, then he doesn't lose his man. He should stay in the middle, so why he is coming out of position, I don't know.

"As a centre-half, you stay in the middle of the goal and defend. Allow your full-backs to do the blocking.

"For the second goal, Torres gets his eyes on Mbeumo. He can see where he is. You have got to stay touch tight and you have got to know where your forward is. But, again, he gets into that space and gets under the ball.

"Twice that happened and twice they were punished. It happened all game. You have got to know where your forward is. Don't worry about the ball, mark the man, the ball isn't going to score by itself.

"I think the manager will be frustrated with that because Villa have been playing really well, but that side of the game is letting them down."

Catch up on Match of the Day here