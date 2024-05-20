'It's as if they don't understand expectation'

[PA Media]

Former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman says he is hugely impressed with Manchester City's continuous ability to cope with expectation, after Sunday's 3-1 win over West Ham confirmed a fourth successive title for Pep Guardiola's side.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "When you put players of this quality together, they have a real belief in each other that they can perform for each other and they won't let each other down.

"The expectation is what's difficult - to go and do it again - and it's as if this team don't understand expectation. It's as if their own expectation is more important to them. They just keep on delivering.

"They keep on competing at the very highest level and I can't speak highly enough of how difficult that is for any set of players, regardless of how good they are."

