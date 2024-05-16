'I don't think there is a way back' - Ten Hag on VAR

[Getty Images]

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag feels VAR is here to stay – but improvements have to be made.

Ten Hag has been critical of VAR at times this season, although it was United who benefited from the first bone of contention surrounding Wolves in 2023-24 when goalkeeper Andre Onana got away with punching Sasa Kalajdzic in the face inside his own penalty area.

On Thursday, Wolves submitted a resolution to scrap VAR that will be voted on at the Premier League annual meeting on 6 June.

However, Ten Hag does not believe that is the way forward.

"I don’t think there is a way back," he said. “In principle, it makes football more fair. But we have problems. We have to make improvements."

Meanwhile, Ten Hag cast doubt on Luke Shaw’s likelihood of being available for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on 25 May after confirming the full-back has had a setback in his recovery from a muscle injury he sustained against Luton Town in February.

That is not good news for England boss Gareth Southgate, who names his provisional Euro 2024 squad on Tuesday.

"There is a fair chance Harry Maguire will be available for the cup final. Luke is more complicated in this moment. He has a very small chance," added Ten Hag.

"He had a setback - now we have to find out how far it is."