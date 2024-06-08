'I don't think he will' - Robbie Fowler shares DOUBTS over Liverpool star's potential

Robbie Fowler has offered some advice to misfiring Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez and has expressed his doubts over the Uruguayan reaching his potential.

The South American, who scored a hat-trick for Uruguay on international duty recently, has endured another hit-and-miss season for Liverpool, with his form towards the end of the season concerning.

Having made a bright start to the campaign, Nunez struggled to maintain his form throughout the entirety of the season, although he did finish up with 18 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

The 24-year-old faced widespread criticism from supporters for his inconsistencies last term, with Nunez guilty of missing some big chances for the Reds as their campaign unravelled.

Former Liverpool sharpshooter Robbie Fowler believes that the forward needs to go 'back to basics' next season on Merseyside, but has doubts over the level he can reach in a red shirt.

ROBBIE FOWLER REVEALS DARWIN NUNEZ DOUBTS

Speaking to Liverpool Echo recently, Fowler was asked about Nunez's future and what he needs to do to turn the corner at Anfield.

"He's got to get back to basics, start rolling balls in, it doesn't have to be immaculate," said Fowler. "People think you've come in for £60m or £70m and people are expecting everything to be hitting the top corners.

"Sometimes, you've just got to roll them in to the corners... not everything has to be extraordinary.

"Was it at Brentford where he has tried to chip the keeper? If he's doing that all the time then it is bad forward play. But if he has gone around the keeper or to the side of him, that is what I mean by going back to the basics.

"The best goalscorers are the ones who do the monotony of doing the same thing over and over again. And this is like the second nature of the natural ability of goalscorers; if you're doing the same thing over and over then the game becomes easier.

"He is trying too hard at times. Will he get to the level that we hope or think? I don't think that he will and that's not being a knock on him and I am not being derogatory because I would never do that, he is a Liverpool player and I want him to be the very best, but he just needs to go back to delivering what he was doing when he was younger."

Fowler isn't the first former Liverpool player to doubt Nunez's abilities, with next season likely to be make-or-break for the striker at Anfield.

He has been linked with a move away from Merseyside this summer, but Liverpool seemingly have faith in the erratic forward ahead of Arne Slot's debut campaign.

