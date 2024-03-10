I don't think less of Tennessee basketball after loss. I think more of Kentucky | Adams

Coaches invariably explain defeats by detailing what their team did wrong, as opposed to what their opponent did right. So, it’s not surprising Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes saw Saturday’s 85-81 loss to Kentucky through a Big Orange lens.

His team was too emotional, he said. It was too antsy. One more thing: celebrating Senior Night before a game of this magnitude might not be in a team’s best interest.

And then, Barnes became more specific in his critique: Dalton Knecht, who scored 40 points, should have looked for his teammates more, he said.

But to Barnes’ credit, he didn’t overlook the obvious, adding: “I don’t want to take anything away from Kentucky.” He said that twice while summing up the Wildcats’ attributes: “They’re the most explosive team in the country.”

No kidding.

Never mind how inconsistent Kentucky has been, particularly early in the season, it’s the most talented team in the SEC. That talent was on full display at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

The inconsistency Kentucky has demonstrated in a 23-8 season never came to mind while watching it repeatedly shred UT’s usually reliable defense from near and far. The Wildcats made 15 of 29 shots and 16 of 18 free throws. They also got to the rim way too often for Tennessee’s well-being.

So, I didn’t leave Saturday thinking any less of Tennessee, which lost for the seventh time in 31 games. I still consider it a national championship contender despite a rare home-court loss and its troubled history in the NCAA Tournament.

But Kentucky has Final Four potential, too. How many other teams can alternate three 7-footers and challenge a defense with so many 3-point shooters who also can drive through the heart of your defense and find the sweet spot on the glass?

The Vols could reach the Elite Eight – a rare height for their program – and not play a team as good as Kentucky, which turned Tennessee’s Senior Day into a freshman celebration.

In case anyone had forgotten, Kentucky coach John Calipari reminded us one more time: “I’ve got the youngest team in the country.” Maybe, he has gone through a postgame press conference before without mentioning how much he relies on freshmen. But I wasn’t there for it. What do you expect when you build your program on a one-and-done foundation?

How many players will this Kentucky team send to the NBA? Best answer: I’m not sure, but more than Tennessee will.

Nonetheless, as good as Kentucky was on this evening – and despite Barnes' dissatisfaction with how the Vols played – Tennessee was still within a 3-point shot of tying the game in the last 25 seconds. Josiah Jordan-James missed an open 3, and Kentucky proceeded to wrap up its biggest win of the season.

A misstep might have been as crucial to Tennessee as the missed 3. Knecht was rushing across the baseline when he lost his footing and fell. Otherwise, he might have reached the corner for a 3-point try. I would have liked his chances.

Knecht already had made 6 of 15 3-point attempts. And degree of difficulty often doesn’t matter for him. But he fell, James missed, and the Vols lost.

That’s how close they came, though.

One loss, even to a rival as prominent as Kentucky, doesn’t detract from the season. The Vols clinched the SEC regular-season championship earlier in the week, will have two byes before beginning the SEC Tournament on Friday in Nashville, and are still in the running for a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

“I told Rick what a great job he did,” Calipari said. “The gauntlet they went through (down the stretch of the SEC regular season) ... Tennessee won the championship. This game was for them, one they wanted to win. But it wasn’t a life-and-death game.”

ADAMS: Dalton Knecht's goodbye home game won't be the ending for Tennessee basketball

The games that matter most for Tennessee and Kentucky will come later, and not in the SEC Tournament. Based on what I saw from Kentucky at a hostile SEC venue and from the Vols winning three of their last four games against nationally ranked teams, I wouldn’t be surprised to see either team in the Final Four.

And maybe, both.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What Tennessee basketball loss to Kentucky told me about March Madness