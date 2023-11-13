'I don't think I've had a funny turn?': BBC correspondent's shock reaction to David Cameron's shock return

The BBC's Chief Political Correspondent could not hide his bewilderment as former prime minister David Cameron was seen heading into Number 10 to be made Foreign Secretary on Monday morning.

Rishi Sunak's cabinet reshuffle has seen a wave of major changes made to government, including the move that triggered it - the sacking of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

But it was the moment Mr Cameron was seen walking into Downing Street that appeared too much for the BBC's Chief Political Correspondent, Henry Zeffman.

Reporting live from outside No 10, Zeffman said: "I'm a bit tired, but I don't think I've had a funny turn?

"But let me just tell you what's just happened. David Cameron has just walked up the street and gone into 10 Downing Street.

"I think - I don't know but I think - that means he's going to be the new Foreign Secretary...I think David Cameron, former prime minister from 2010 to 2017 who's been out of politics the last seven years...I think that Rishi Sunak might be making him Foreign Secretary.

"I'm still digesting this."

Mr Cameron was shortly afterwards confirmed as the new Foreign Secretary. He replaces James Cleverly who has in turn taken on the job of Home Secretary after Mr Sunak ended Mrs Braverman’s controversial tenure in the job.

Former prime minister David Cameron leaving Downing Street after being appointed Foreign Secretary (PA Wire)

Mr Cameron — who agreed the referendum which led to Brexit — will also be given a peerage.

His dramatic return to government - the first former prime minister to make such a comeback since Alec Douglas-Home - came as a massive shock in Westminster.

Shortly after his appointment, Mr Cameron said: “We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. While I have been out of front line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience — as Conservative leader for 11 years and Prime Minister for six — will assist me in helping the Prime Minister to meet these vital challenges.”

There are now no women in any of the four great offices of state, Prime Minister, Chancellor, Foreign Secretary and Home Secretary.

But Mr Sunak hopes his appointment will mean he has a less divided Cabinet.

A No10 spokesman said: “This reshuffle will give the PM a united team to deliver the change this country needs for the long term.”

Mr Sunak dismissed Mrs Braverman after being urged to do so by a number of ministers following a series of controversies including branding pro-Palestinian demonstrations as “hate marches” and claiming that some homeless people live on the streets in tents due to “lifestyle choices”. After being sacked, she said: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as Home Secretary.”