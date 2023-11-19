'I don't think I'm getting fired': Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman laments rumors surrounding job security

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Rod Gilmore dropped an interesting nugget leading off ESPNU's broadcast of Saturday night's game between Arkansas football and FIU about the status of Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman.

“We talked to him yesterday, and he said I am not being fired this year," Gilmore said. "He said he had a two hour meeting with his athletic director on Sunday, and all is good. They haven’t forgotten what he’s done with this program.”

Nov 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman talks to quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during the second quarter against the FIU Panthers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Gilmore was the color analyst for ESPNU' Saturday's telecast. Television announcers are often given extra access to coaches and players in the buildup to the games they are calling, but Pittman refused to confirm that conversation with athletics director Hunter Yurachek — and his conversation with Gilmore — when he addressed the media after the Razorbacks' 44-20 win.

"I don't remember having that conversation with those guys," Pittman said. "That's not for me, that's -- you guys need to ask him all that kind of stuff."

Arkansas is 4-7 after Saturday's victory, and while the noise surrounding Pittman remains steady, the Razorbacks' head coach has full faith in his own job security.

"I don't think I'm getting fired, guys, or he (Yurachek) would've told me I'm getting fired," Pittman said. "And so I'm not sure why I have to answer these questions about getting fired or not."

Pittman went on to lament the rumors surrounding his job status and their affect on recruiting.

The Razorbacks will close their season Friday at home against No. 9 Missouri, which beat Florida Saturday on a game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

