Don't talk about mom: NFL players angry over Trump's insult

Member of the Washington Redskins stand arm in arm during the playing of the National Anthem before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Many NFL players took exception on behalf of their mothers when President Donald Trump implored team owners to "get that son of a bitch off the field" for protesting.

At least 200 NFL players either knelt, sat, stretched or prayed during the national anthem Sunday after Trump's weekend attack on athletes. The campaign that started last year with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was down to just six players last week.

Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks. But the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.

Atlanta defensive lineman Grady Jarrett says "I'm a son of a queen." Other players echoed Jarrett, and Tampa Bay wide receiver DeSean Jackson calls it "just blatant disrespect."