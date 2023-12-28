Advertisement

‘I don't give a s–t about the number' Tortorella humbled coaching 1500 NHL games

NBC Sports Philadelphia

On Dec. 29, John Tortorella will become the 8th coach overall and first born in the United States to reach 1,500 games.

