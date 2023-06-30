Don't sleep on these under-the-radar Super Bowl contenders | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald each give their list of teams in the "Super Bowl sleepers" tier. Both hosts have the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys in this tier, but Charles included the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers. Jori and Charles discuss whether or not the Chargers and Jaguars deserve the nod and what it would take for thos rosters to make it all the way to Super Bowl LVIII.