'We don't need to sell this summer' - Frank

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says the club are "on track with a lot of things" in regards to transfers this summer and "don't need to sell" in order to meet profit and sustainability rules or Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Bees struggled at times in their third Premier League campaign but comfortably secured safety with a 16th-placed finish despite star striker Ivan Toney being suspended for a large part of the season for breaching FA betting rules.

"We are on track with a lot of things I would say in terms of transfers," Frank told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast while at Euro 2024 with the BBC. "A lot of meetings, a lot of preparation. Pre-season - I'm looking forward to it starting again.

"It's soon. We're talking ten days until we're back in for the first time.

"We plan. It could be in one, two, three positions we want to strengthen. That's what we are going for first and then other things can happen. Maybe we are selling a player but we prepare for that."

Toney has been linked with a move away, but Frank says Brentford have already planned for all eventualities.

"There is no secret that with Ivan there is a lot of rumours about him," he said. "If he is leaving us - I would still like to keep him as a top player - then this time we have already prepared ahead and bought in Igor Thiago.

"Football is a strange thing sometimes but one of our strengths is the planning and strategy. I think that is a big weapon.

"I'm fully involved in every decision. Of course there is a reason why Lee Dykes is the technical director and has big responsibility for recruitment. Him and his team line up all the players but then we make a decision with all of us together and I see the most important players. The four of us agree if we want to try and buy or not."

Many clubs are in a position where they have to sell this summer in order to meet Premier League financial regulations but Frank has reassured Brentford fans that they are in a strong position.

"We don't need to sell," he confirmed.

"On FFP we are in a fantastic position because it is an unbelievably well-run club. The situation of buying players is just difficult."

