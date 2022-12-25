Don't rule out Detroit Lions grabbing a cornerback in 2023 NFL draft

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett looks at Detroit Lions players and coaches who helped their stock or hurt it after their 37-23 loss to Carolina Panthers on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium:

Three up

WR DJ Chark: The Lions didn’t do a whole lot right Saturday, but Chark continued his hot play with four catches for a season-high 108 yards. Chark was on the receiving end of two of Jared Goff’s three longest passes, a 51-yarder late in the fourth quarter and a 39-yarder on third-and-10 early in the game that he made a great adjustment on. After missing six games early this season with an ankle injury, Chark has given the Lions the deep threat they lacked in the passing game. The Lions will have to think hard about re-signing him this offseason, even with Jameson Williams waiting in the wings.

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark makes a catch over Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn during the first quarter Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark makes a catch over Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn during the first quarter Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.

DAVE BIRKETT'S GRADES:Straight Fs for defense after awful performance vs. run

SHAWN WINDSOR:Lions' worst performance of 2022 reminds us rebuilds are hard

TE Shane Zylstra: Zylstra caught touchdown passes Saturday of 3, 7 and 1 yards to account for most of the Lions scoring. He finished with five catches for 26 yards, and the Lions tight ends — Zylstra, Brock Wright and James Mitchell — now have seven touchdowns in the eight games since the T.J. Hockenson trade. Hockenson is a better singular talent than any tight end on the Lions roster; he made the Pro Bowl with the Minnesota Vikings. But Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson knows how to scheme tight ends open.

LB Josh Woods: Woods did not play a defensive snap Saturday, so he can’t be blamed for the Lions’ atrocious effort against the run. But he made three tackles on four Jack Fox punts — the Panthers muffed the fourth punt, so no tackle was awarded — and continued his stellar special teams play this season. Coverage specialists don’t get much recognition, and on a day when the Lions didn’t have many standouts, it feels right to mention Woods for his performance.

Three down

LB Alex Anzalone: The Lions’ entire linebacking corps probably deserves a down vote, but Anzalone gets the headline here as the leader of the unit. Panthers running backs D’Onte Foreman (165 yards) and Chuba Hubbard (125 yards) both had career days, and the Lions allowed a whopping seven runs of 20-plus yards. Anzalone got stuck on blocks on runs of 38 yards by Foreman and 33 yards by Hubbard in the first half and missed two tackles on Laviska Shenault on one play late in the game. Anzalone has had his best season, but Saturday was a forgettable game for him and the rest of his unit.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a long pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a long pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

RAINER SABIN:Lions' baffling loss at Carolina falls squarely at Dan Campbell's feet

CB Jeff Okudah: Okudah has had a nice season, especially coming off the ruptured Achilles he suffered last September, but he hasn’t been the lockdown corner some Lions fans have made him out to be, and he was benched most of Saturday’s second half after a rough series of plays. Okudah missed a tackle on a 15-yard Foreman run on Carolina’s first play of the second half and got beat on a 47-yard catch by DJ Moore five plays later. If the Lions do defense-defense with their first two picks of next year’s draft, they should strongly consider a cornerback with one of those picks.

RB D’Andre Swift: The Lions don’t seem to trust their run game much right now, understandably so given their struggles on the ground in recent weeks. Swift didn’t have many opportunities Saturday given the game script, but his star has fallen dramatically since injuries derailed his impressive start to the season. He had four carries for 12 yards against the Panthers, caught one pass (on five targets) for 13 yards and seemed out of synch with Goff in the passing game.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions should be eyeing cornerbacks in 2023 NFL draft

Recommended Stories

  • Eagles backup QB Gardner Minshew falls just short vs. Cowboys

    Gardner Minshew played fairly well but the Eagles still lost to the Cowboys on Christmas Eve. By Reuben Frank

  • BlueTube: One-on-one with Michigan signee Enow Etta

    Watch as M&BR's Dennis Fithian goes one-on-one with Michigan signee Enow Etta. ---Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boardsNot a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up ...

  • Week 16 Eagles grades by position after crushing loss to Cowboys

    Here's a look at Eagles' position-by-position grades after their 40-34 loss to the Cowboys in North Texas. By Dave Zangaro

  • Jalen Duren is meeting early expectations, and then some, for Pistons

    Duren is impressing those around him in the early going, and is finding success on the court of late.

  • Giants let one slip, but are still in control of their playoff fate

    The Giants suffered a gut-punch loss to the Vikings on Christmas Eve, but New York's path to the postseason is no different than before the 61-yard game-winning field goal: Win one more and they’re in.

  • MLB rumors: Carlos Correa physical, past leg injury concerning to Mets

    After the Giants wouldn't give Correa a passing grade on a physical he took Monday in San Francisco, the Mets reportedly are dealing with the same issue.

  • Dan Campbell: Detroit Lions 'got exactly what we deserved' in 37-23 loss to Panthers

    The Detroit Lions squander a golden opportunity, getting blasted 37-23 after riding high, winning six out of their last seven games.

  • Detroit Red Wings reveal what makes them revel this time of year

    From Christmas Eve walks to warm cinnamon rolls and ice fishing, the Detroit Red Wings share why they love this time of year

  • Schiff urges Americans not to forget role of GOP members of Congress in efforts to overturn election

    Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, urged the public not to forget the role that Republican members of Congress played in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Schiff said in an op-ed published Thursday in The New York Times that…

  • TCU confident they can slow Michigan run game. They're wrong.

    TCU sees Michigan has similar matchup to Texas, where they slowed the Longhorns run game. There is no comparison.

  • Kevin Stenlund with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals

    Kevin Stenlund (Winnipeg Jets) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 12/23/2022

  • 'The Serpent' serial killer returns to France

    STORY: Charles Sobhraj, a convicted serial killer known as"The Serpent" for his evasion of police and the "bikini killer" in Thailand, returned to France on Saturday (December 24), after nearly two decades behind bars in Nepal. Police believe he killed more than 20 western backpackers on the "hippie trail" through Asia in the 1970s and 1980s. Nepal's Supreme Court ordered his release citing his advanced age and health. A French national who was born to an Indian father and Vietnamese mother, Sobhraj is 78 and had served 19 years out of a 20-year sentence.He was arrested in Nepal in 2003 on charges of murdering American backpacker Connie Jo Bronzich in 1975. He was later found guilty of also killing her Canadian friend, Laurent Carriere.Police at Paris's main international airport escorted Sobhraj off the plane for identity checks.His lawyer, Isabelle Coutant-Peyre said Sobhraj plans to file a legal complaint against Nepal."He was wrongfully convicted, based on a fabricated case file and completely fake evidence provided by the Nepalese police. The United Nations Human Rights Committee condemned Nepal in 2010 for rigging the trial and violating all due process rules but we still had to wait 12 years for him to be released. It is outrageous."Associates have described Sobhraj as a con artist, a seducer, a robber and a murderer.In 2021, the BBC and Netflix produced a drama series based on the story of Sobhraj’s alleged killings.Police in Thailand say he killed six women in the 1970s, some of whom were found dead on the beach.But before he could stand trial there, he was jailed in India for poisoning a group of French tourists in New Delhi in 1976.France's interior and justice ministries did not respond to Reuters questions about whether Sobhraj might face criminal charges in France. The statute of limitations for most serious crimes in France is 20 years.

  • Jan. 6 report calls for barring Trump from office

    The Jan. 6 committee has released its final report after nearly 18 months, 11 public hearings and more than 1,000 witness interviews. The conclusion of the report was that former President Donald Trump should be barred from seeking federal office. Nikole Killion reports.

  • NFC South standings update: Falcons are first to be eliminated from playoff contention

    NFC South standings update after Saints beat Browns: Falcons are first to be eliminated from playoff contention, Panthers still in the hunt

  • Detroit Lions lose to Carolina Panthers, 37-23: Game thread replay

    Detroit Lions game time Saturday, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Carolina Panthers

  • Pakistan's Babar looking past PCB changes, focusing on NZ

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam is focusing on turning around his team’s fortunes in the upcoming two-test series against New Zealand rather than getting distracted by the sudden shakeup of the Pakistan Cricket Board setup. Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi returned to lead the new 14-member management committee of the board after the government removed Ramiz Raja and also repealed the body's constitution in the aftermath of Pakistan's 3-0 loss to England in a test series last week.

  • Blue Jays trade Gabriel Moreno, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to Diamondbacks for Daulton Varsho

    The Blue Jays have made a major splash before Christmas.

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Writers Talk About What Almost Was

    The cast and crew of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spent months being fairly direct about their feelings on continuing the film without original leading man Chadwick Boseman, and more vaguely about what the sequel would’ve been like had he not unexpectedly passed in 2020. Even as the film has become a pretty solid hit at the box office and seems poised to go for awards gold like the first movie did, the question of what could’ve been hovers around the final product. The 2022 film was previously

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $293.95, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session.

  • Denver Broncos remaining schedule for 2022 season

    Three games to go for the Broncos this season.