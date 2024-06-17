'They don't represent Texas A&M,' Schlossnagle condemns fans who yelled at Florida dugout

During the Texas A&M baseball team's 3-2 victory in the opening round of the College World Series, two morons wearing Maroon & White polos screamed nonsense at the Florida dugout, leading to coach Jim Schlossnagle having to address it postgame.

The No. 3 Aggies (50-13) play another SEC foe, No. 2 Kentucky (46-14), on Monday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+.

