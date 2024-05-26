'I don't really trust half the guys I'm around': Marco Andretti crashes out of Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Marco Andretti’s quest to win his first Indianapolis 500 will have to wait another year after wall contact in Sunday’s 108th Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"We had a car that all we needed to get was clean air ... (but) we just got up in the grey, tank slapped it and just ran out of room," Andretti said. "And talent, maybe."

The No. 98 Honda was on the outside of Pato O'Ward approaching Turn 1 on Lap 114, which Andretti called a "killer" restart after a yellow flag on Lap 113, when Andretti lost control of the car. Multiple attempts to save the car proved unsuccessful as the third-generation racer spun, eventually hitting the outside wall exiting Turn 1 with the rear of the car.

"Honestly, it's a (expletive)show," Andretti said. "I don't really trust half the guys I'm around, but you just gotta go for it and whatever happens, happens."

Andretti left the car under his own power and said he was OK after leaving the Emergency Medical Center.

