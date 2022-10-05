Don't miss these prime fantasy picks for Week 5!

Yahoo Sports Videos

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon discuss Austin’s 3 touchdown game in Houston. Number 30 is excited to have finally made his way into the end zone, but believes there is still plenty of room for improvement. Austin’s big day, vaulted him way up the fantasy running back rankings, and his placement on the list came as shock. While Austin led the way against the Texans, some unexpected contributers came up big in Houston as well. Something that comes back to the leadership and talent of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, whom Austin compares to none other than the GOAT. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.