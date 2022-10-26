Don't miss these prime fantasy picks for Week 8

Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don offer some sleepers for Thursday's Ravens-Buccaneers matchup and a few other games in week 8.

MATT HARMON: It's week 8 of the NFL season, and we're digging deep into the player pool to find some sneaky sleeper options with our Prime Video Picks, presented by Amazon's "Thursday Night Football". So let's start with this game. Dalton, who is your prime pick when the Ravens take on the Bucs?

DALTON DEL DON: Give me Mike Evans, who saw 15 targets last week, when he also committed possibly the worst drop of the season so far. But Baltimore has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers. They rank toward the bottom of the league in pressure rate. They also have the fifth-highest pass rate against them with a solid run defense.

Evans is banged up, dealing with this ankle injury. But seemingly, he's the most healthy of the rest of the Bucs receivers. Russell Gage has already been ruled out. I'm using health as an excuse for Chris Godwin, who just managed 43 scoreless yards on 13 targets. Tom Brady's touchdown percentage is half his career rate. They're due for some more scores in Tampa. I'm expecting Evans to bounce back with a big performance, so he's my Thursday night prime pick.

MATT HARMON: It has been brutal in Tampa Bay so far, but they got to get it going at some point. Gus Edwards got it going in the Ravens backfield last week. He's my prime pick for this Thursday night matchup. I just think Gus Edwards is a really, really good back. Every time he gets on the field for the Baltimore Ravens, he just straight up produces, man. And that was exactly what we saw last week against the Cleveland Browns.

I know that's a gettable matchup, but Gus Edwards still was top six among running backs who had 10% of their team's rush attempts in rushing success rate. The translation, he was really, really good when he got the ball on the ground. We know he scored the touchdowns. I expect them to be pretty committed to Gus Edwards overall.

And I know that Tampa Bay is typically a rough matchup for running backs, but we just saw D'Onta Foreman and even Chuba Hubbard got it going on them last week with the Carolina Panthers. So give me Gus Edwards as a guy you can start with confidence here in week 8.

DALTON DEL DON: Nice one with Gus Bus. Give me Daniel Jones as my other pick, playing in Seattle this week. Jones was the number two fantasy quarterback last week, despite throwing for just 202 yards and one score. He continues to add a ton of fantasy value with his legs. In fact, he's been a top-10 fantasy QB this year per game while averaging fewer than 175 passing yards and just six passing scores over seven games. That's because only Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields have more rushing yards than Jones among QBs.

Danny Dimes is also an underrated deep passer. And New York's receivers are starting to get a little healthier. This week, the Giants face a Seattle defense allowing the fifth-most EPA per pass. They've become the best possible fantasy matchup. Quarterbacks are also averaging the fourth-most rushing attempts against Seattle. Jones is getting 7.8 YPA on the road, so he's my prime pick of the week.

MATT HARMON: Love that call, Dalton. You can pretty much start Daniel Jones as a low-end QB1 and feel pretty good about it at this point. He's on pace, I think, for 800 rushing yards this year, which is just unbelievable.

Christian Kirk, my last prime pick here. I know Christian Kirk has mostly been a very productive player throughout the season, so you might think, oh, I'm starting him with confidence. Well, there is, of course, that Denver Broncos matchup. But I'm actually here to tell you that'll be fine. I know Patrick Surtain has been, I think, the best cornerback in the NFL. He's shut down a ton of number-one receivers so far throughout this year, but Christian Kirk is not really your traditional number one, perimeter receiver.

As a matter of fact, he's been better when guys like Marvin Jones and Zay Jones have been out there to take those perimeter reps and move Christian Kirk into a 60% slot guy. And Patrick Surtain has lined up outside on over 90% of his snaps so far this year. He rarely travels to cover that slot player.

So I think that we'll see Pat Surtain kind of just take away-- which shouldn't be too hard-- take away Marvin Jones or Zay Jones or something like that. That's going to give Christian Kirk the ability he needs to win inside, the place that he has been most successful, and I think be a very good fantasy receiver, even if the matchup on paper looks tough here in week eight.

Thanks, Dalton. Be sure to get those Prime Video Picks into your lineup, and don't miss the Bucs and Ravens Thursday night. Pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM Eastern Time, only on Amazon Prime Video.