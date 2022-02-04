Don't Miss A Good Football Show from SB LVI









A Good Football Show is going out to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI!

You read that right. Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter will be broadcasting Monday to Friday from Radio Row as we lead up to the big showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13.

Patrick and Denny (if he doesn't get fired before then) will be welcoming a ton of special guests throughout the week, including WWE Superstar The Miz, Warren Sharp, PointsBet head trader Jay Croucher and more.

Here is a look at which guests are already confirmed for the show, with more potentially on the way:

MONDAY, FEB. 7

Drew Dinsick, NBC Sports EDGE betting expert, co-host of Bet the Edge

TUESDAY, FEB. 8

WWE Superstar The Miz, two-time WWE Champion with a love for fantasy football

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

Warren Sharp, NBC Sports EDGE betting expert

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

Jay Croucher, PointsBet head trader

FRIDAY, FEB. 11

(Guests TBD)

Whether it’s fantasy rankings, DFS dart throws, betting implications or anything else NFL-related, make sure to listen to the A Good Football Show podcast all week for the crew's analysis and opinions leading up to Super Bow Sunday. You can check out the podcast here.

