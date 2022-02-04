Don't Miss Bet the Edge Live from Super Bowl









Bet the Edge is heading out to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI!

You read that right. Both Bet the Edge and Blitzing the Board will be airing on YouTube in their normal respective timeslots of 11 AM ET, Monday to Friday, and 3 PM ET on Thursday, but will be broadcasting LIVE from Radio Row as we lead up to the big showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13.

Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick will be welcoming on a ton of special guests throughout the week, including Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice, Mike Golic Sr., Steve Smith Sr., PointsBet head trader Jay Croucher and more.

Here is a look at which guests are already confirmed for the show, with more potentially on the way:

MONDAY, FEB. 7

Jay Croucher, PointsBet head trader

TUESDAY, FEB. 8

(Guests TBD)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

Jay Croucher, PointsBet head trader

Mike Golic Sr., former NFL player and current PFT co-host

Steve Smith Sr., former NFL player and current NFL Network analyst

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

Warren Sharp, NBC Sports EDGE betting expert

Geoff Schwartz, former NFL player and current FOX Sports analyst

Vaughn Dalzell, NBC Sports EDGE betting expert

THURSDAY, FEB. 10 (Blitzing the Board at 3 PM ET)

Jay Croucher, PointsBet head trader

FRIDAY, FEB. 11

Jerry Rice, Hall of Fame WR, Super Bowl MVP, best-selling author

Jay Croucher, PointsBet head trader

Whether you're eyeing the futures market, looking at player props, targeting some Over/Unders or on the fence with an against-the-spread bet, make sure to tune in and give yourself that extra edge heading into Super Bowl Sunday. You can check out Bet the Edge here and Blitzing the Board here.

