Don't mess with Steve Sarkisian's Texas football, even if you're the mighty SEC | Toppmeyer

Kevin Sumlin once sized up the SEC West in a way that delighted the press who cover this haughty conference.

“It's a pretty damn-hard league. How is that? That's my assessment,” the Texas A&M coach said to chuckling reporters at the 2012 SEC Media Days.

So stinkin’ tough, this league was, that the Aggies beat Alabama in their debut season and nearly won the division, thanks to quarterback maestro Johnny Manziel.

Texas A&M never reached the SEC Championship, but it won at least half of its conference games in 10 of its first 12 seasons in the SEC. Not bad for a program that owns just one conference championship since leaving the Southwest Conference and hasn’t claimed a national title since 1939.

Big brother can do better. Big brother can reach Atlanta.

To which big brother am I referring? The one in Austin that set an NCAA record with more than $271 million in athletics operating revenue during the 2023 fiscal year. Bevo rumbles into the SEC with gold-plated horns.

The SEC’s staunchest navel-gazers would say Texas hasn’t played in a league like the SEC. (Such disrespect for the Big 12, circa 2008.) I say the SEC never welcomed a newcomer as prepared as Texas.

Texas will enter the SEC needing to play catchup to one team: Georgia. The cliché is that the SEC hits differently on two fronts: Team speed and the lines of scrimmage.

Texas had two years to prepare for this transition, though, after the SEC voted in 2022 to add the Longhorns and Oklahoma. Since then, Steve Sarkisian successfully reshaped his program to withstand the SEC’s rigors.

If not for the conference jersey patches last September, you would have thought the Longhorns were the SEC team winning 34-24 in Tuscaloosa. Texas proved physically superior to Alabama. The Longhorns’ offensive line will return several familiar faces next season, while third-year starting quarterback Quinn Ewers works behind them. That’s a recipe for continued success.

Texas is back – for real this time – and its 2024 team is positioned not only to make a second straight College Football Playoff appearance, but also to reach the SEC Championship Game.

The Longhorns are built to last. The finances long have been in place. Sarkisian recently signed a third consecutive national top-five recruiting class, and he’s a better coach than his two predecessors. He’s a pirate, too. His transfer plunders include plug-and-play wide receivers from Alabama (Isaiah Bond), Oregon State (Silas Bolden) and Houston (Matthew Golden).

How did previous SEC additions perform?

Of the SEC’s past four additions, the Aggies are the only one who finished with a winning record in their debut. Here’s a review of their arrivals:

Arkansas (1992): 3-7-1 (3-4-1 SEC)

The Razorbacks won the SEC West in 1995 in a down year for the division, but their breakthrough season came in 1998, when they finished 9-3 and nearly upset eventual national champion Tennessee.

South Carolina (1992): 5-6 (3-5 SEC)

The Gamecocks briefly lifted their head in the early 2000s under Lou Holtz, before the crescendo from 2011-13, when they totaled 33 victories under Steve Spurrier.

Missouri (2012): 5-7, (2-6 SEC)

The Tigers won the first of two consecutive division titles in their second season in the SEC. That 2013 squad remains one of the best teams in program history.

Texas A&M (2012): 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

Unlike the others, the Aggies’ best showing came during their SEC debut. They also went 8-1 against SEC opponents during the 2020 pandemic season.

Texas (2024): The Longhorns have Georgia in their sights.

Twelve years ago, Sumlin told sportswriters what they wanted to hear, that the league they cover is superior to the rest. At this year’s SEC Media Days in Dallas, I would get a kick out of Sarkisian spitting the truth: The SEC is a strong league, and Texas is better than nearly all of the teams in it.

Emails of the week

Mandy writes: Do you really think Jeff Lebby is a ‘C’ coach, or did you just say that, because he went to MS State and nobody ever respects MS State? I ask that seriously. … I figure if he would have gone to a higher-caliber school, he might have gotten a better grade by association alone.

My response: To the contrary, I probably gave MSU’s Lebby hire a bit of a grading boost, because it was State. If Alabama had hired Lebby, I would have graded it a D-minus. If Texas A&M had hired him, I would have gone with maybe a D-plus. Those schools enjoy greater resources, and they set the bar higher.

As for Lebby to State, I’m not saying it can’t work, but I probably would’ve awarded a better grade to someone who had success as a head coach, like Mike Leach. I thought either Dan Mullen or Liberty’s Jamey Chadwell would be a good hire. Perhaps, neither was interested.

Larry writes: My aspirations for the 2024 Tide team? Perhaps a 2007 (Coach Saban's first year) type of scenario. ... Baby-steps.

My response: I think many Alabama fans will have a sky-is-falling outlook if Kalen DeBoer does any worse than 9-3 in his first season, but it sounds like you’re trying to keep things in perspective.

Three and out

1. I’m setting the early over/under line for regular-season wins for DeBoer’s debut at 8½. My mythical sportsbook also lists Tennessee as a 2½-point favorite against Alabama for its Oct. 19 rivalry game at Neyland Stadium.

2. Brian Kelly told me last summer that his 2024 LSU Tigers should be expected to seriously contend for a national championship. Maybe, he meant 2026, because Kelly’s 2025 recruiting class is off to a smashingly good start.

3. Crediting Mark Stoops’ consistency, former Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch recently told the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum that “it’s fun to be a Kentucky football fan now.” If finishing 7-6 is fun, then it’s a blast. An SEC featuring Texas and Oklahoma will be less fun for UK.

