Don't mess with Kieran Tierney: How Arsenal's young Glaswegian has given Gunners a much-needed hard edge

As the entire footballing world knows, there is a time and a place to mess with Arsenal. There is a time and a place for sticking the boot in, for deploying a sneaky elbow, for ruffling feathers and turning a match into a scrap. In football parlance, there is a time and a place for “getting into them”.

On the evidence of Thursday night, however, that time is not in the 86th minute of a 4-0 defeat, and that place is not on Kieran Tierney’s side of the pitch. Spare a thought this afternoon for Mergim Vojvoda, the Standard Liege right-back, who found himself retreating in wide-eyed alarm when he was confronted by an advancing, furious Glaswegian in the wake of a snide foul on Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli.

Tierney was the first responder as his teenage team-mate was floored in the final moments. His body language - shoulders back, chin forward - can be roughly translated as follows: come and have a go if you think you’re hard enough. Vovjoda, it is safe to say, did not think he was hard enough.

“I don’t even think about stuff like that,” Tierney said afterwards. “It is just natural. You just need to protect your team-mates and have their back. That is what it is all about really.”

This sort of thing may come naturally to Tierney, but it has not always come naturally to Arsenal in recent years. For too long they have been too soft, to such an extent that Unai Emery’s primary goal upon replacing Arsene Wenger was to essentially toughen them up again. Tierney’s arrival this summer, it seems, was an important step in the right direction.

In two matches, Tierney has shown plenty to make Arsenal think he was a bargain at just £25 million. The former Celtic left-back has approached matches against Nottingham Forest and Standard with a combination of defensive aggression, physical intensity and technical quality. Tougher tests await, of course, but it is hard to find a fault from his opening two games, and at this early stage it has been easy to see why Arsenal were so keen on signing him for so long.

“It is a massive club and everybody knows the style of Arsenal, the way they play,” he said. “You learn from a young age that they play total football, the way I like to play. It is an absolute honour that they really liked me enough to come and get me. It is a privilege to play for the club.”

The decision to leave Celtic, Tierney said, was the hardest of his life. He was not just leaving the club he loved, but also the life he had always known. “It is a massive change for me. I was a home boy, I always stayed with my parents, and I have come down here to a different country, a massive city.”

Now he is living on his own, learning how to cook and, in his own words, eating chocolate and playing video games. “People say, ‘what’s the city like?’ I have no idea. I’ve never been in. I train, I work hard, I go home and recover and train the next day. It is just a simple life and I put everything into football.”

He has been helped by club captain Granit Xhaka and also by Hector Bellerin, with whom he has forged a close bond during their time together in the treatment room at the start of the season.

“Everybody has helped me as soon as I have come in,” he said. “I think they realise I’m a young boy moving away from home, so everybody has helped me. Granit has been great for me as the captain coming in.”

The comparisons with Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, arguably the finest left-back in the world and a Scotland team-mate, are inevitable. Tierney chooses to steer clear of those, though, instead preferring to tuck in his shirt and get down to work.

“I don’t compare myself to anybody else,” he said. “I work 100 per cent every day. If it is good enough, it is good enough. If not, it’s not for a lack of trying.”