Don't lose sight of big picture: It's time for NY Giants to find a new starting QB

It's time for the New York Giants to find a new starting quarterback, and this has never been more clear, especially after their Christmas Day loss to the Eagles.

If you are willing and able to take a step back and truly evaluate the situation for what it is, there's really no other way to see this.

Stop fighting over Daniel Jones and the contract. The Giants are going to have to deal with that business decision regardless. This is more about his neck and his knee, and the concerns over his failure to take his game to an anticipated level of performance this season, no matter the circumstances around him.

Forget the wave of emotion involved with Tommy DeVito's stunning popularity and remarkable rise as an undrafted rookie from the Giants' backyard in New Jersey.

New York Giants' Tommy DeVito plays during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Give Tyrod Taylor credit for who he is, but appreciate where he is in his career and how that fits here going forward.

In reality, nothing has actually changed regarding what the plan at quarterback for the 2024 season and beyond needs to be since Jones' right knee buckled inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas 51 days ago.

The Giants have too much uncertainty at the position to consider anything but drafting a quarterback.

And depending on where they end up picking - Tankathon.com has Big Blue currently sitting at No. 5 overall - Giants general manager Joe Schoen is too smart and too forward-thinking to dismiss that option if his evaluation leads him to a quarterback next April.

Giants coach Brian Daboll did not provide an answer regarding who will start at quarterback against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, promising that the staff will meet Tuesday night and evaluate the decision.

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Eagles on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Truth is: that decision does not matter as much as who will start in Week 1 of next season and beyond.

The overreaction to DeVito's benching Monday is understandable, but totally unnecessary. See the forest through the trees. You can appreciate a story for how far DeVito has come as an undrafted free-agent rookie, detail everything that comes with his journey to this point while also being honest about it, too.

The Giants never harbored any delusions regarding DeVito and his place on the depth chart beyond this season. Anyone who says they did could not be more wrong.

He's under contract. They like him. But his story was never a complication in the QB quandary.

They tried to replace DeVito in the spring, would have done so in the summer, and even brought in Matt Barkley when Jones tore his ACL because they just didn't know how the rookie would perform.

And DeVito exceeded expectations. Now his play has leveled off some, and we're back to talking about how his 15 minutes of fame are up.

That's not what any of this was about from a Giants' perspective. It's also why Taylor replacing him Monday shouldn't be seen as the end of DeVito, either.

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor leaves the field after their loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Daboll stayed with DeVito when Taylor came off injured reserve and ultimately went with Taylor over DeVito at halftime Monday for the same reason. The offense was stagnant before DeVito played winning football against Washington and New England, giving the Giants a different look. The offense was stagnant in New Orleans and then for a half Monday.

Sometimes it's not a conspiracy. It's a gut feeling and really is about capturing a spark, which is what Daboll reiterated during his video call Tuesday.

I wrote this the day before Daboll said the Giants would be sticking with DeVito as QB1 over Taylor, and I still believe it. Again, despite conspiracy theorists regarding fake jersey sales and a boost in cash flow for Giants ownership with DeVito's story and such - always a ridiculously false take - the difference was negligible in terms of getting Giants wins.

Daboll stuck with DeVito because it was the right call in that moment, and all DeVito did was lead the Giants to a "Monday Night Football" victory over the Packers. And he went to Taylor in the second half Monday because he thought it was the right call then.

The harsh truth: the Giants (5-10) wouldn't have any more wins with Taylor had he started instead of DeVito.

Period.

Both quarterbacks bring something different to the table, and this was never about comparing resumes.

Whatever Daboll and team brass decide to do at quarterback should have little to do with their plans for next year.

Do the Giants want to win these next two games against the Rams and the Week 18 finale against those same Eagles? Absolutely. They're going to compete, as they showed Monday despite the deck being stacked against them in just about every way at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Giants' Tommy DeVito during the game at Philadelphia on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Just don't lose sight of the big picture for Big Blue. Because that's all that matters right now.

DeVito vs. Taylor might be the way for some to spice things up this week, to launch some grenades at Daboll and hint at how the locker room is waiting with bated breath on what the Giants do.

Be smarter than that, Giants fans.

Schoen and Daboll owe that to the organization, to do the same themselves, and if they finally want to gain ground in closing the gap on the Eagles and Cowboys in the NFC East, there's really only one choice here.

Until the Giants get a quarterback whose talent can get this team over the hump - without the uncertainty that currently engulfs the options on the roster - nothing else matters.

And that's what we all gained in Philadelphia on Christmas:

Clarity, the best gift the Giants have received in quite some time.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NY Giants: Time to find a starting QB for a better future