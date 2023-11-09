Don't let LSU football's record fool you. Jayden Daniels should still be a Heisman favorite | Riley

BATON ROUGE – Jayden Daniels checks off all of the boxes as a potential Heisman Trophy contender.

Through nine games, LSU football's quarterback is first among all FBS players in yards (3,476), yards per pass attempt (11.3) and yards per game (386.2). He's top-10 in the FBS in completion percentage, passing touchdowns and rushing yards among non-running backs.

Entering LSU's next matchup in Tiger Stadium against Florida on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network), Daniels is also first among FBS quarterbacks in advanced statistics like ESPN's Total QBR metric (93.1) and Expected Points Added (83.9).

Updated look at the EPA based metrics (via ESPNs QBR leaderboard) for the QB heisman candidates. Outside of sacks Jayden Daniels has been so damn good LSU. As of now tho Michael Penix is on top in terms of odds #CFB #Heisman pic.twitter.com/afvJns9zVR — CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) November 8, 2023

That's the resume of a Heisman Trophy contender. So why should LSU's 6-3 record and loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday discredit his case to win the award?

The Heisman is handed out to the most outstanding player in college football, not the most outstanding player on the best team.

"The Heisman Trophy no longer to me is about singularly the best player in college football," coach Brian Kelly said during his radio show on Oct. 12. "It's a promotional trophy now because it's whoever wants to promote it (and) whatever talking head says 'this guy should be the Heisman.' Whoever promotes it better usually gets it."

Kelly is right. The Heisman Trophy has become more of a promotional award than anything else. And a significant element of that promotion is winning games, especially big ones.

Three of the four Heisman finalists in 2022 played on teams that made the College Football Playoff.

The only finalist who didn't was Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams, who ironically ended up winning the award. But even then the Trojans still made the Pac-12 Championship Game, an accomplishment LSU will almost certainly not obtain in its league this season.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett – the only other Heisman finalists since 2020 who didn't reach the College Football Playoff – all played on teams that at least made their respective conference championship games.

Team success – for some indefinable reason – matters in the Heisman race. It's why many have counted out Daniels following the Tigers' 42-28 loss to the Crimson Tide, a defeat that handed LSU its third loss of the season and essentially eliminated it from SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff contention.

But Daniels doesn't play on defense. He doesn't catch passes, kick field goals, block edge rushers or take hand-offs in the running game either.

There are many factors that go into team success that are out of one player's control, even if he plays quarterback – the most important position on the field. It's enough so that team success should be taken out of the picture when evaluating a player's resume for an individual award like the Heisman.

How can it be Daniels' fault that LSU has the No. 99 defense in the FBS, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index? Why should Daniels shoulder the blame for the Tigers allowing 55 points and 706 yards to Ole Miss, 45 points and 494 yards to Florida State or 42 points and 507 yards to Alabama?

"What I try to tell our guys that I've had involved in the Heisman is, look, 'you're not going to have control over this other than being consistent in what you do,' " Kelly said during his Monday press conference prior to the Army game. "... So the fact of the matter is, it's about your consistency and performance. And the rest of the narratives, they're going to flow from A to Z and you can't focus on those."

WHY LSU SHOULDN'T FIRE HOUSE: LSU football should not fire defensive coordinator Matt House or its defensive staff. Here's why.

KELLY'S REGRET FROM ALABAMA LOSS: Brian Kelly has a regret about LSU's game plan against Jalen Milroe and Alabama. Here's what it is.

KELLY ON DEFENSIVE STAFF: Brian Kelly defends LSU defensive staff after Alabama loss: 'We're making the kind of progress that I need to see'

Kelly acknowledges that team success does play a factor in the Heisman debate as a potential tiebreaker when the statistical margins between candidates become razor thin.

In this year's race for the award, the numbers between Daniels and his perceived competition (Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis and Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy) as a passer are tight.

But where Daniels separates from the rest of the pack is his capability as a runner. He is first among all FBS quarterbacks in rush EPA, per ESPN, and has more rushing yards than Nix, Travis, Penix Jr. and McCarthy.

So if Heisman voters want to argue that LSU's lack of team success is a tiebreaker for not picking Daniels as a Heisman finalist or winner – because the statistical argument between him and the rest of the competition is super close – they can't.

So if anything, they should just bag the idea of using team success as a determining factor for the biggest individual award in college sports.

"Whether it's fair or not, (team success) becomes an influence," Kelly said during his weekly teleconference on Wednesday. "I think if you use the eye test, and stats are what they are, it shouldn't (matter)."

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jayden Daniels' Heisman Trophy case: LSU quarterback still a favorite