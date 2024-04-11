'Don't let the game play you': Texas A&M junior pitcher Chris Cortez was lights out in UTSA win

The No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team's evasion of an upset loss on Tuesday night versus UT San Antonio is largely being credited to senior catcher Jackson Appel, deservingly so after he crushed 3 home runs.

However, just as much credit should be shown to junior right-handed pitcher Chris Cortez, who was absolutely dealing against the Roadrunners. He earned the victory after tossing the final 4.0 innings on the mound.

"I think it's just me having fun. I've grown up a lot this year through the help of Max Wiener, myself and my teammates. You play the game, you don't let the game play you," Cortez proclaimed afterwards. "I think I've been doing that my entire career and not really enjoying the game. Now I just go out there and I have fun, good or bad. It gives me a lot of clarity and freedom to go out there and just be who I am."

