Don't like the latest college football AP Top 25? No worries, big changes are coming in Week 4

STARKVILLE — It's often said, particularly around my hometown in Northwest Indiana, that if you don't like the weather, just wait a few minutes. It'll change. That adage applies to the upcoming slate of college football games.

If you’re not a fan of the latest AP Top 25, just wait a week. It’s about to change.

There wasn’t too much movement atop my ballot after the Week 3 slate of games. While teams such as Georgia, Texas and Florida State weren’t convincing in victory, they remain in my top three. The same goes for teams deeper in the poll, with Nick Saban’s Alabama and Deion Sanders’ Colorado not moving much.

Tennessee’s loss to Florida and Missouri’s upset of Kansas State mark the only real movement in this week’s poll, but that’s going to change. The Week 4 slate of games is elite.

Ohio State travels to Notre Dame. Florida State is at Clemson. Ole Miss is at Alabama. Utah faces UCLA. Oregon hosts Colorado. Oregon State is at Washington State. Penn State faces Iowa.

Congratulations to fans who are about to embark on an awesome Saturday of sitting on the couch. To fellow AP voters, sorry ahead of time for chaos of putting together next week’s poll.

How I handled Tennessee’s loss against Florida

Florida’s upset is an example of one of the tougher parts of voting. If the teams were to play again, Tennessee would likely still be favored. However, you can only base the ballot off what you’ve seen.

The Gators dominated the Vols, and Billy Napier’s squad is worthy of a Top 25 spot. However, the Week 1 loss at Utah still showed concerns I have about Florida moving forward. That’s why my poll reflects more of a fall for Tennessee − from No. 11 to No. 22 − than a jump for Florida – from unranked to No. 21.

Why I added Missouri to my ballot

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers may have had the best win of the weekend. Mizzou, thanks to a 61-yard field goal as the clock expired, took down Kansas State – a top 15 team that I had at No. 20 last week.

Missouri had some hype surrounding it coming into the year, but the Tigers weren’t convincing in their early wins against lesser opponents. They shut down the doubts with a big win in front of their home crowd.

For that reason, I added Missouri at No. 24 and removed UCLA. The Bruins are undefeated and won in dominant fashion against North Carolina Central, so it’s not as if Chip Kelly’s squad forced itself out of my ballot. It’s more about Missouri picking up an impressive win worthy of the jump.

Stefan Krajisnik’s AP Top 25 ballot (actual ranking)

1. Georgia (1)

2. Texas (3)

3. Florida State (4)

4. Michigan (2)

5. USC (5)

6. Penn State (7)

7. Washington (8)

8. Ohio State (6)

9. Notre Dame (9)

10. Oregon (10)

11. LSU (12)

12. Alabama (13)

13. Utah (11)

14. Ole Miss (15)

15. Oregon State (14)

16. North Carolina (17)

17. Duke (18)

18. Colorado (19)

19. Oklahoma (16)

20. Miami (20)

21. Florida (25)

22. Tennessee (23)

23. Missouri (RV)

24. Iowa (24)

25. Washington State (21)

