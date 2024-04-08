[Getty Images]

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright says he is "gutted" for Wolves and Gary O'Neil, after VAR ruled out Max Kilman's stoppage-time equaliser against West Ham United due to Tawanda Chirewa being in goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski's line of vision.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Wright said: "Fabianski can move. He has got to move. He [Chirewa] is not impeding him [Fabianski] to stop him moving. I can't tell you how gutted I am for Gary O'Neil and Wolves on that one.

"Like I say, Chirewa is not impeding the goalkeeper. He [Fabianski] has just got to move.

"It is a tough one. I don't know what to say to Wolves and O'Neil, but I apologise to you for them, or something like that. It is a nightmare for you guys.

"I don't know what a penalty is anymore. I don't know what is happening now."

Former Aston Villa and England striker Dion Dublin agreed with Wright, stating: "As a goalkeeper, if you can't see the ball then put yourself in a position where you can see the ball. It is as simple as that.

"It is like a centre-forward trying to lose his defender, they have got to lose the defender so they can get their head on the ball. It is simple.

"A decision like that, it kind of muddies the waters because we are not quite sure what is what at the moment. That's the thing - we are not quite sure what is what."

Catch up on Match of the Day here