'I don't know how we survived' Guardiola unhappy with fixture list

[Getty Images]

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was furious in his post-match interview with BBC Sport that his side had to play today after Wednesday's Champions League game with Real Madrid.

"It's unacceptable to let us play today," he said. "It's impossible, for the health of the players. It's not normal. It's unacceptable. 120 minutes, the emotions of Madrid, the way we lose, honestly. I know this country is special [with the FA Cup] but it's for the health of the players. I don't understand how we survived today."

When asked whether he has raised it with authorities: "Do you think demanding will change something? The only power I have I say here. Why don't we play tomorrow. Chelsea, Manchester United, Coventry didn't play midweek.

"I thought a lot. I remember two seasons ago we had Dortmund on Wednesday - and Liverpool on Saturday [in the FA Cup semi]. They were 3-0 up at half-time. They destroyed us.

"Mentally so tough to recover. Rodri, the way he played today, Kyle [Walker], who was injured for a few weeks, I don't understand how they survived.

"We want to play football. We love to play football but it's too much.

"We defend our trophy. We'll be here.

"They killed us on the transition. The game was so tight. [I thought] extra time, no please."

On what he told his players: "Don't fight against your feelings. If you're sad you're sad. If you're disappointed you're disappointed. I'm sad. I'm so down. We played an exceptional game. I said if you're sad play with your sadness."