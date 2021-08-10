Don't invest in low-paying, union-blocking businesses, governor candidate says

Aug. 9—COLUMBUS — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley on Monday said businesses that stand in the way of worker unionizing or pay so little that workers qualify for Medicaid should be barred from benefiting from state tax breaks and other assistance.

In a visit to a Black-owned cafe in Cincinnati, the first of a series of such stops planned in the state, the Dayton mayor rolled out her vision for how Ohio should put tax policy, purchasing power, and investment dollars behind spurring wage growth and benefits and steering the next manufacturing wave.

"The whole idea is for the jobs plan to center around the worker and family so you only need one good job to provide for your family," Ms. Whaley said. "What we are seeing is people having two jobs, and they still have to go to food banks."

She vowed to shift gears from recent state policy seen as making it more difficult for wind and solar project developers in the state while seeming to favor legacy power sources like nuclear, gas, and coal. This would include a full repeal of what is left of House Bill 6, the law at the center of a $61 billion bribery scandal that has rocked the Ohio Statehouse.

"We know this is where the jobs are going to be in the future," Ms. Whaley told The Blade. "It's silly as a state for us not to be a part of that. There are a number of good-paying jobs in renewable energy. These are not low-wage jobs...

"This is one of the areas where they have put politics ahead of people and their pocketbooks," she said. "Every economist knows this is the new economy, but they don't care about the workers or jobs coming to Ohio."

Ms. Whaley is seeking the 2022 Democratic nomination in hopes of replacing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Fellow Democratic Mayor John Cranley, of Cincinnati, is also exploring a run.

Among other things, Ms. Whaley's proposals would:

—Require JobsOhio, the private nonprofit economic development entity, and its state government partner, the Development Services Agency, to reserve economic incentives for businesses that pay a "fair wage," provide good health care and other benefits, and don't block unionizing efforts.

—Support raising Ohio's minimum wage to $15 an hour.

—Renew the state's interest in wind, solar, and other renewable energy development, a sector that has felt betrayed by recent Statehouse policy. This would include reinstating prior mandates in state law that utilities find more of their power from renewable sources and reduce energy consumption overall.

—Development of a strategy to retrain workers for jobs in the renewable sector as the fossil fuel sectors contract.

—Explore a way for Ohio to emerge as a leader in battery recycling as foreign production of lithium batteries dwindles.

—Include an executive order targeting state purchasing to businesses that pay a living wage and benefits.

—Convene local small business councils to use state and federal resources to help Main Street businesses still reeling from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

First Published August 9, 2021, 4:29pm