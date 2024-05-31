Dont’a Hightower thrilled to be back with Patriots as assistant coach

Donta Hightower missed his time away from the game.

When speaking with media members, the former Patriots star and current inside linebackers coach opened up about his struggles adjusting to life away from the game of football.

“No cap. I missed it. … I know my wife was really adamant about me getting out [of the house], like you need to go to the bar, you need to go somewhere else and watch the game,” Hightower said, via Boston.com’s Conor Ryan.. “So I enjoyed it.

“Again, I was still at home texting (Ja’Whaun Bentley), (Elandon Roberts), (Raekwon McMillan), and everybody throughout the game — like, ‘What are you doing out here?’ It’s good. I guess I’ve kind of been doing it for a long time.”

Hightower will have the ability to relate to players as a former player who hasn’t been retired for long.

He had a stellar career with the Patriots from 2012-2021, recording 353 total tackles, 27 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He was a pillar of strength for the linebacking unit, and now, he looks to impart his wisdom on the next generation of players.

The Patriots were strong on defense in 2023, and there are hopes that’ll continue this year as well with the team returning nearly the exact same unit that finished seventh in total defense last season.

Having Hightower on the coaching staff is certainly an asset, especially when considering his consistency as a player. His enthusiasm to return to the organization is great for the defense and team as a whole.

