When the Patriots drafted Mac Jones, it seemed like playing under head coach Bill Belichick might be a natural fit for the quarterback after playing under Alabama’s Nick Saban.

Belichick and Saban have a well-documented friendship that spans decades, with Saban serving as Belichick’s defensive coordinator for the Browns in the 90s.

And according to another player who’s lined up for both Belichick and Saban, Jones’ experience in Alabama’s program helped Jones when he got to New England.

“He’s just being Mac. I don’t think that he’s asking for asking for a lot,” linebacker Dont'a Hightower said, via Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal. “I think he’s just kind of going about things the way that he knows how and just kind of happens to marry up to a lot of the ways that we’ve done it here. Obviously with Bill [and Saban] being close, they have some things kind of [run] teams in similar ways. And so he was able to adapt to things a lot easier than most rookies.”

Jones received widespread praise from his teammates throughout camp and that only continued since he officially earned the starting job. But he still has plenty to prove as the Patriots begin their season on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Dont’a Hightower: Mac Jones had an easier time adapting to things than most rookies originally appeared on Pro Football Talk