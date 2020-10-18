Dont’a Hightower had interesting reaction to Stephon Gilmore penalty

As the New England Patriots took on the Denver Broncos, nothing seemed to have gone New England’s way, including a holding penalty on Stephon Gilmore.

Occurring in the second half, the penalty happened in the back of the end zone, putting the Denver Broncos that much closer to scoring position. The penalty was within the 10-yard line, but the officials saw things differently.

On Twitter, Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower had a couple of emoji’s for the questionable call. The penalty itself represented a big shift in the course of the game as it allowed Denver to take a commanding lead.





The Patriots failed to put a comeback together in the 18-12 loss.

Related