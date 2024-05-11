'I don't feel pressure, I don't have fear'

[Getty Images]

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol spoke to BBC Match of the Day after scoring two goals against Fulham: "I don't feel pressure. I don't have any fear. That's who I am. As soon as I step onto the pitch I just want to be the best version of myself and try to give the best performance to help the team. I would say today great performance from the team again and that is all we need.

"Pep knows better than me. I am just happy that I can be coached by him and I believe I have improved a lot since I moved here. It is still just my first season here. Still two games to play and we keep going.

On his first goal: "I am a player who likes to combine with someone else, to use someone close to play a short one two pass. Kevin [De Bruyne] was there and helped me. I wanted to shoot as soon as I got the ball but I then realised I had more time so I took a few more touches and passed the ball into the bottom corner.

On turning down the penalty and hat-trick chance: "The lads wanted me to take it but I said the taker needs to take it. It would be nice for me to score a hat-trick, especially in my first season of the Premier League and I have never got one before. But currently we are in the position to try to score as many goals as possible and Julian [Alvarez] at the end scored the penalty. I am happy, he is happy, the team is happy.

On the side's form: "We go day by day and keep being focussed and concentrated on the next one because in two or three days we go to Spurs away for another difficult game. We go day by day and let's see."