'We don't fear anyone' - McCowan

Luke McCowan believes Dundee were "unlucky" not to take three points from Wednesday's goalless draw against Rangers.

Tony Docherty's side have secured a top-half finish in their first season back in the top flight, and McCowan insists they now go into every game believing they can win.

"It was hard," he said. "They had a lot of possession. But we just knew when we got it we had to believe in ourselves.

"The message was just to keep a clean sheet and take our chances. We were a wee bit unlucky at the end.

"It's a massive collective, everyone has played their part this season. The message with five games to go is just to keep pushing. The gaffer sends the message we don't need to fear anyone."

McCowan credited the continuous hard work taking place behind the scenes at Dens Park, and says Dundee were buoyed going into the game by Rangers dropping points against Celtic and Ross County recently.

"Ross County getting the victory [against Rangers] on Sunday gives us belief," the 26-year-old said.

"It's credit to the players and staff behind the scenes who are working their bums off.

"We haven't been good enough against the Old Firm this year but I thought we were superb."