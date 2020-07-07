Don't expect the Redskins and Brandon Scherff to agree to a long-term deal before July deadline, per report

Brandon Scherff signed his one-year tender with the Redskins in April, and after doing so, told the team's website that he loves playing in Washington and hoped to do so for the rest of his career.

Well, the possibility of that happening may be taking at least a slight hit this offseason, according to a Tuesday report from ESPN's John Keim. Keim tweeted that "there isn't much optimism that a long-term deal will be struck" before the league's July 15 deadline.

If that does indeed happen, the 28-year-old will play out 2020 on the franchise tag and earn $15 million.

Ron Rivera and other members of the organization haven't been shy when it comes to praising Scherff. Back in February, the head coach referred to the guard as "somebody that we really believe is a big part of our offensive line."

However, whether it's the overall bizarre nature of this offseason, the uncertainty of how this coming season will unfold or Scherff's recent, serious injury history, it's looking like Scherff is only guaranteed to be a "big part" of the Burgundy and Gold's line for 2020. This could feels like a very weird time to launch into a major commitment.

If the deadline comes and goes without any unforeseen progress, it'll be up to Scherff to ball out in the franchise's next 16 games, and then look to cash out next March. At that point, this process will start all over again.

