Don't dismiss edge rusher as Bears' top priority in 2020 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears' offseason needs are pretty clear and obvious. They need a veteran quarterback to compete with Mitch Trubisky for the starting job. They need a tight end to catch passes from said quarterback. And they need an upgrade along the offensive line to protect, again, said quarterback.

But it's just as important to make sure the defense has the tools needed to attack the opposing quarterback on a weekly basis, and with former first-round pick Leonard Floyd's ship officially sailing down the bust canal, GM Ryan Pace may have no choice but to use the 2020 NFL draft as the means to a pass-rushing end.

In The Draft Network's latest two-round mock draft, analyst Jordan Reid accomplishes that goal for the Bears and sends Penn State sack artist Yetur Gross-Matos to Chicago at No. 43 overall.

If this mock turns into reality, Bears fans across the country will celebrate. Gross-Matos is a more naturally gifted edge rusher than Floyd ever was as a prospect coming out of Georgia, and while he still needs some refinement in his game, has the potential to be a double-digit sack guy in the NFL. His learning curve won't be nearly as extreme as it is for most rookies, either. He'd benefit from playing opposite Khalil Mack every week, which means a lot of one-on-ones and opportunities to make plays in the backfield.

Bears fans who are pounding the table for a tight end early in the 2020 draft will be happy with Reid's second pick for the Bears. He has Chicago selecting Washington's Hunter Bryant at No. 50 overall.

Bryant began the draft process as the most appealing pass-catcher in this year's tight end class, but I'm not sure it's going to end that way. He's lost some ground to players like Notre Dame's Cole Kmet and Purdue's Brycen Hopkins, and lesser-known prospects like FAU's Harrison Bryant and Dayton's Adam Trautman aren't far behind. In fact, Reid has Trautman coming off the board at No. 49 overall.

Still, Hunter Bryant would be a big-time upgrade for a Bears offense that simply needs more weapons at tight end. Trey Burton has a seat reserved on Floyd's ship and Adam Shaheen already arrived at their destination. There's simply no viable option at the position on the roster that the Bears can feel comfortable at this point and they have to add whoever that guy will be this offseason. The NFL draft is a great place to do it.

The offense is going to be the focus, at least initially, for the Bears' offseason plan. But don't be surprised if Pace turns his attention to the defense with his first pick in the draft.

