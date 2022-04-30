Don't count out Day 3 underdogs: These players explain why going late, or undrafted, is only the beginning

Willie Colon/Leger Douzable/Bart Scott/Alex Singleton Treated Image

“I’m not going to lie, it hurt. It really hurt. I put so much work in and I felt like I was one of the best guys.”

That's what former NFL defensive end Leger Douzable thought as he sat at home with his parents and sister for hours, just waiting for his name to be called in 2008. It’s an agonizing, nerve-wracking, anxiety-riddled weekend; but Douzable’s story is one many NFL prospects can relate to – you think you’ll be drafted, but when the time comes, the phone doesn’t ring when you want it to.

Sometimes the phone doesn’t even ring at all.

There are prospects right now, waiting on Day 3 who will experience that type of suspense. And for some, there might even be some pain involved if they don’t hear their name called.

But this piece isn’t a sob story: It’s an underdog rallying cry. It’s an ode to what hard work and dedication can get you even when it looks like the dream has died. Going in the late rounds or undrafted isn’t the end of the NFL journey, even if it feels deflating in the moment.

Take Douzable for example. He believed in his talent well before he stepped foot on the campus of the University of Central Florida, and his production had teams thinking he’d be going somewhere between Rounds 3-5.

“I was told by certain high school coaches I wasn’t good enough to play Division I-A football,” he told SNY during a phone interview. “I told them I’m the only athlete on this team that’s Division I-A, and I went Division I-A. When I got to college, a couple coaches and scouts said they didn’t see it. So I had to make them eat that dirt.”

But Draft Weekend wasn’t too kind to the Tampa native — the wait with his family was “a very humbling experience,” as he put it. He watched as players from all over, including his own teammates, popped up on TV with their future teams awaiting. But his phone lay resting on the table, silent.

“Just imagine sitting there throughout the first through third rounds on Saturday and then Sunday comes around, you think you’re about to get a call pretty early and literally it was like almost 12 hours just sitting through picks,” he said.

Bart Scott can relate. He had even fewer teams looking at him when he came out of Southern Illinois University in 2002 as a linebacker. In fact, there was only one team showing interest.

“I had got suspended the year before and wasn’t on the team. So it’s only because I had a new coach that got questions about my character and people didn’t know,” he told SNY. “At that time, the Chicago Bears were right there in Champaign because Soldier Field was being renovated, so they played their games at the University of Illinois that season. At that time, scouts shared information and they told the Ravens that I was nothing to look at. The Ravens said ‘You know what, we’ll look at the tape.’”

Baltimore ended finding something they liked, and they intended to keep Scott a secret: “They didn’t want people to find out I ran a 4.51 [40-yard dash], I jumped 40 inches, that my 3-cone was faster than receivers."

“I thought they were going to draft me in the sixth or seventh round, because I knew what my numbers were.”

Baltimore Ravens linebackers Bart Scott, center, and Ray Lewis, left, celebrate a tackle on Oakland Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (right) during the Ravens' 28-6 victory over the Oakland Raiders

Willie Colon, who ended up being a Super Bowl champion guard in the NFL, didn’t have to wait too long in 2006 before the Pittsburgh Steelers came calling in the fourth round. But when you’re told that you might be going higher, and you wait all the way through the first three rounds, you start to lose hope.

In fact, Colon didn’t even know if football would be in his future. He was thinking about how he was going to pay his roommate $500 in rent money while also feeding himself during his time on Long Island at Hofstra.

“I just never pictured myself going to the NFL,” Colon told SNY over the phone. “Playing college football was my NFL in my mind.”

Colon, though, had numerous visits and began taking things seriously once he recognized that he had a shot in the league. But still, the thought of “I gotta eat, I gotta pay rent” was constantly on his mind. So it was a true risk to train with other potential prospects.

He would end up visiting about 28 teams, he recalls, so the interest was definitely there. The draft was split into two days back then, and Colon believed that he would be gone on Day 1, pack his things, and head to whatever city handed in his card.

That didn’t happen. Instead of staying at his apartment, Colon wanted to go back home to his sister’s place in the Bronx. But his trusty old Motorola Razr phone (remember those?) didn’t want to help him out, and that caused problems.

“I’m looking at my phone and it’s just not working. I’m having a god damn anxiety attack, and the draft starts in the morning now,” Colon said.

Thankfully, Bill Cowher, the legendary Steelers coach, called once the phone turned back on.

“Just the emotional roller coaster I went through from being a guy who didn’t think about possibly going to the NFL because [I'm] worried about having something to eat and resting my head, to changing from life forever and my family’s over just one phone call is mind-blowing.”



Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Willie Colon (74) prior to playing the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Current Denver Broncos LB Alex Singleton knew he was going to be a Day 3 guy coming out of Montana State, an FCS program, in 2015. The Cali kid dreamed of playing professional football, and this was his chance, even if it was slim coming from the Bobcats.

“Just going from Montana State to the NFL is a big jump,” he told SNY recently over the phone.

But as the picks went by and he saw friends get taken, his phone rang around the end of the sixth round.

This is when teams start to call about being an undrafted free agent. The Seattle Seahawks wanted him, but said he would have to wait until the draft was over and come in as a UDFA.

Scott got calls then, too. Same with Douzable. And all three of these players knew it was going to be an uphill battle to make it in the league they desperately wanted to play in. One thing ended up being similar about each of their journeys: Using that undrafted chip on their shoulder at all times to prove their worth.

For Scott, that meant signing with the Ravens even though a better offer came from the Kansas City Chiefs.

“For me, I was still angry,” he explained. “I actually turned down $50,000 from the Kansas City Chiefs to go to the Ravens.... I was anxious to get in the room with people that believed [other players] were better than me. They didn’t know me, they didn’t know my story coming from a DI-AA.

“All these guys, Notre Dame, Penn State, Miami, Florida State. They were looking at me at that time, an undersized kid not even 230 pounds where linebackers were 250-260 at the time. Everybody looking like, ‘Who’s this kid?’ I couldn’t wait to put my jersey on so I could show them who I was.”

Douzable said not getting drafted “that’s something that just fueled me” right from the start. However, he would experience what a lot of undrafted players go through, as they bounce around the league. Scott stayed with the Ravens for seven seasons before joining the Jets in 2009 where he’d finish his career.

But Douzable bounced around, first signing with the Minnesota Vikings, only to land with the Giants, St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Jets, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers before hanging it up in 2017.

That lack of security in this league, in any league for that matter, hits rookies almost immediately. And usually, it’s the undrafted guys that go first when minicamps and training camps roll around.

“I called one of my rookie mates,” Douzable reminisced when thinking about his first training camp. “I got in, went to my hotel room and called him and said, ‘Hey man, what room are you in? I wanna come kick it with you before we start training camp.’ He said ‘Bro, they had just released me like a day before training camp.’ I think that’s when the lightbulb hit me: This s—t is a business. It’s not a game. This is your livelihood. It sucks that happened to my guy, but I think that was added and I needed that right before [camp].”

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is hit as he throws by New York Jets defensive tackle Leger Douzable (78) during the first quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium.

Singleton felt that pressure to succeed immediately with little hope, too. But after numerous cuts, he made an even bigger jump than any UDFA would ever think: The Canadian Football League.

His agent asked if he was down to do it. Singleton's mom was from Toronto and CFL teams need a certain amount of Canadian players each season. He applied for dual citizenship and was the sixth overall draft pick in the 2016 CFL Draft by the Calgary Stampeders.

And that’s where Singleton began to make a name for himself.

“The second I got put in a spot where I could play in a position I was good at, I showed I was good,” said Singleton, who ended up wreaking havoc as a middle linebacker for three seasons in the CFL. “I knew if I got an opportunity I was going to show it and wasn’t going to be taken off the field. Over time, I was able to show that wherever I’ve been since. I’ve never wavered from the fact that if I get an opportunity, I’m going to put everything I can out there and put whatever I can on tape.”

Singleton eventually made the leap back to the NFL, and it was the Philadelphia Eagles who saw his talent. However, he was placed on the practice squad heading into the 2019 season.



“I was like ‘Alright, they’re going to put me back on practice squad? I’ll go back up to Canada.’ I got some guarantees I was going to be on the team and it was a roster thing. I decided to stay, Week 7 we were playing Dallas and that’s when I was activated for the first time.”

Singleton would go on to be the Eagles’ lead tackler these past two seasons, while also being named a team captain, something he called “the ultimate prize.” He's now on a one-year prove-it deal with the Broncos – back to square one with another team, trying to prove himself.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Alex Singleton (94) tackles Oakland Raiders running back George Atkinson III (34) during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field.

That demonstrates the point of some of these draft stories: UDFAs — and sometimes even players picked in later rounds — often get the short end of the stick, and it’s a constant grind filled with highs and lows.



For those players still waiting to be drafted, and especially those who don’t have a pick associated with their name late Saturday, Douzable has some words of advice, which he had put in his locker room and bedroom door:



“My dad used to always tell me when I was in high school and I was telling him I wanted to go Division I-A, he said, ‘Son, how bad do you want it? And what are you will to do to achieve it?’

“...That would be the first thing I saw when I woke up and the first thing I saw before I went on the practice field. I had the equipment managers put it in my bag so I could put it in the stadium.”



“Stay humble," Singleton added. "You never know what’s going to happen. Just take advantage of everything you’re given and not given. …It’s the NFL, it stands for ‘Not For Long’ for a reason.”