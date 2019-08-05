'I don't care. My results speak for themselves': Lewis Hamilton responds to Nico Rosberg's claim Max Verstappen is superior driver

Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday - REX

Lewis Hamilton has responded witheringly to Nico Rosberg’s latest barbs from the sidelines, dismissing the opinions of his former Mercedes team-mate as an irrelevance.

Rosberg, the world champion in 2016, had used his video blog to offer five reasons why he thought Max Verstappen was the stand-out driver of the season, citing Hamilton’s age and fractional loss of qualifying pace as key factors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But his old nemesis, having denied the Dutchman victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix after an exhilarating pursuit, gave such arguments short shrift.

“Honestly, I’ve never seen the blog,” he said. “I don’t know who follows it, but it has no bearing on anything I do in my life. I don’t care. All you have to do is look at the tally of my results over the years. They speak for themselves. There will be people who haven’t had the success that I’ve had and who might want to talk it down.”

Rosberg, with 23 race wins to Hamilton’s 81, is one such person. The relationship between the pair remains as icy as it was on that memorable day in Austin in 2015, when Hamilton, celebrating his third world championship, provocatively tossed the cap for the second-placed driver at Rosberg – only for the German to hurl it straight back.

Hamilton and Nico Rosberg had a fraught relationship while team-mates at Mercedes Credit: Getty Images

Now that the retired Rosberg has moved into punditry, his criticisms of Hamilton have become increasingly pointed. When Hamilton disclosed that he had a virus ahead of the recent German Grand Prix, where he finished only ninth, he scoffed: “I think the man flu was just part of the Lewis Hamilton show. He likes to make it look more difficult than it is.”

Story continues

But Hamilton, now 62 points clear of Valtteri Bottas, referred to a self-help book entitled The Four Agreements, by Mexican spiritualist Don Miguel Ruiz, as his inspiration for deflecting such broadsides. “There’s an element in there that says, ‘Don’t take anything personally’,” he said. “So, when people say something about you, it’s not actually how they’re feeling about you, it’s how they’re feeling about themselves.”

While aided by Mercedes’ innovative two-stop strategy, Hamilton was masterful in judging his chase of Verstappen, heading off into F1’s summer break having won eight of 12 grands prix in 2019. In words that should chill the blood of his nearest rivals, he described how he could still make refinements in time for the next race at Spa in four weeks’ time.

“I feel really fit,” Hamilton said. “I wouldn’t say I’m the fittest I’ve been, because I’ve been coming away from this sickness – and believe me, it wasn’t man flu, as some people have said. It was something that really wiped me out. With this break I have, I’m really focused on recovery. I’ve told my guys: ‘I want everyone to send me an email, be completely straight with me if there are things you think I can improve on.’ I want the second half of this year to be even stronger than the first.”

Rosberg, in highlighting what he saw as Verstappen’s superiority, had suggested that an F1 driver’s form tended to tail off past the age of 32. It was not a theory for which Hamilton had any time. “I’m 34 years old, but I feel like I’m driving better than ever,” he said. “I hope you can see that I haven’t lost any speed.”

Hamilton, remarkably in light of his consistency, leads a wandering life away from the track, often crossing two continents or more in the space of the same week. His one concession to advancing age is that over the next month, he plans to work consciously on introducing more structure and discipline to his days.

“I’ve never been very good at planning,” he acknowledged. “I’m super last-minute with everything. Before I could go and party for multiple days. But now I need to make sure that I get my energy back. I’m a night owl, I don’t really sleep a huge amount. So I want to focus on shifting that, waking up early, seeing the sun rise wherever I am. I might try meditation, a few different things to help with a healthier lifestyle. I’ll be doing a lot more reading, too.”

Over at Red Bull, there is a growing danger that Pierre Gasly could be sacked by the team before the end of the year. The Frenchman has earned just 63 points to Verstappen’s 181, finding himself dominated to such an extent that in Hungary he was lapped by the Dutch prodigy for the second time in four races.

“Pierre really needs to take some time out during the break and reflect,” said his team principal, Christian Horner. “The problem is that he’s not in the mix at all. We desperately need him realising more of the potential of the car.”