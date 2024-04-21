Don't call it a comeback: Cowgirls advance to Big 12 title match

Apr. 20—Safiya Carrington laid prone on the ground while an athletic trainer massaged her tight back. But she was the only one that could settle her tight mind.

"If you don't get nervous, I don't think you're that invested," she says of sport anxiety.

When she got up, Carrington would need to win five straight games to secure the third set and match against Texas Tech's Metka Komac. In these moments, she can only focus on the next bounce.

"I really just had to keep my composure because I feel like in tennis a lot of the time the score can look one way but what's really going on is another way, and it's a lot about momentum," Carrington said.

"My dad has always told me from a young age, 'You're just playing the ball. You're not playing anybody else,' so I just focus on that little yellow thing that's flying through the air."

Carrington's victory (4-6, 6-2, 7-5 ) clinched the night for the No. 1 Oklahoma State as it beat the No. 25 Red Raiders 4-0 on Friday to advance to the Big 12 title match at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

She wasn't the only Cowgirl, however, to show incredible resilience.

Anastasiya Komar and Ange Oby Najuru, the fifth-ranked pair, overcame a 5-1 deficit to earn the doubles point for OSU, 7-6.

"Our girls just stayed with what's working," coach Chris Young said. "The fans really got behind them, and that was the big difference."

Komar was the first to get a singles point, defeating Cristine Tiglea, 7-5, 6-1, and Ayumi Miyamoto bounced back from an opening set loss to beat Kate Dmitrichenko, 2-6, 6-1, 6-0.

"We really had to dig deep and find different ways to win on different courts, but I'm really proud of this team," Young said. "They've been able to do it all season long and they did it again tonight."

The Cowgirls may need to do it one more time in the finals match against No. 7 Texas on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Each of the past four meetings between the two teams have been decided by one point, dating back to the 2023 season. OSU went 3-1.

"We know it's going to be a challenge, but we're confident in our ability," Young said.

The Longhorns have won four of the past five Big 12 tournaments. They have the most Big 12 championships (12) and are hoping for one more in their last appearance before moving to the SEC.

Texas advanced to the 2024 final after beating Kansas State, 4-0, and Oklahoma, 4-2.

"(Texas is) a really good team. I have a lot of respect for them," Carrington said. "I'm just really excited to have such a high-level match on our home courts for all our fans to see."

The Cowgirls have the opportunity to win their third Big 12 tournament. The last time they did it was in 2016, which was also the last time it was held in Stillwater.

Just don't count them out if they find themselves in another hole.

"Sometimes when you get down like that, you can free up a little bit and say, 'I just got to go for it.,'" Young said. "Our strength is our mental toughness."