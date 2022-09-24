'They don't boo nobodies:' Urban Meyer returns to Ann Arbor for Michigan game

Urban Meyer was back in Ann Arbor Saturday morning with FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff," and the former Ohio State head coach got a rousing ovation from Michigan fans.

Before Meyer was introduced, Wolverines fans in attendance started to drown him out with boos.

"They don't boo nobodies," former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn said to Meyer.

This led the former Ohio State head coach to remember a quote from a college football legend.

Analyst Charles Woodson, left, and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer chat during a broadcast of Fox Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff" before the Ohio State-Michigan game in 2019. The loss of the 2020 season will cost Ohio State tens of millions in TV revenue.

"The great Steve Spurrier said 'If your rivals like you as a coach, you haven't beaten them many times.' So we're good."

Meyer then refreshed the crowd on his perfect 7-0 record he had as Ohio State's head coach against the Wolverines.

But as the crowd died down, Meyer did have nice things to say about Michigan, despite not saying the school's name once.

"In all seriousness, one of the great fan bases in all of college football," Meyer said. "Part of the great rivalry in college football. Much respect."

Urban Meyer was dominant against Michigan with Ohio State

Meyer made history as an Ohio State football coach against Michigan.

In seven wins against Brady Hoke and Jim Harbaugh, the Buckeyes outscored Michigan 237-189, including three wins inside Michigan Stadium.

Meyer's 2018 team beat Michigan 62-39 to close out the regular season and his career against Michigan. He is the only coach since 1924 in the series to go undefeated in "The Game."

Michigan coaches George Little (1924) and Gustave Ferbert (1897) were both 1-0 against Ohio State.

Joining the program in 2012 with two national titles at Florida, the Toledo native led the Buckeyes to a national title in 2014 and another College Football Playoff appearance in 2016 before retiring two seasons later.

In Ohio State's history, Meyer has the fourth-most wins, sitting behind Woody Hayes (1951-78, 205 wins), John Cooper (1988-2000, 111 wins) and Jim Tressel (2001-10, 94 wins), before he left the program in 2018, leading the Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl win against Washington.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer returns to Ann Arbor for Michigan