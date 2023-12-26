Don't blame Tate Rodemaker for opting out of Orange Bowl, making business decision | Kassim

Five days before Florida State's Orange Bowl matchup against Georgia, its starting quarterback has opted out and decided he's transferring.

Welcome to the age of the NCAA Transfer Portal in college football.

Many are going to blame Tate Rodemaker for the timing of the decision, made public Christmas Day Monday.

Don't.

The redshirt junior has remained loyal to the Seminoles for four seasons after being recruited out of Valdosta High in Valdosta, Georgia. Rodemaker, the son of a coach, Alan, made the best decision for himself and his career moving forward.

FSU has flirted with bringing in other transfer quarterbacks this offseason for official in Washington State's Cam Ward and Oregon State's DJ Uiagalelei.

Both visited FSU and have one year of collegiate eligibility left, meaning they would not be coming to Tallahassee to sit behind Rodemaker.

Without saying it, the Seminoles have given Rodemaker the notice they are ready to try someone else.

Why should we blame Rodemaker for making the same decision?

It is a two-way street.

Why a move makes sense now for Rodemaker

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported Monday that "a source close to the family" said Rodemaker made the "incredibly difficult" decision to enter the portal.

While Rodmaker also told ESPN Monday he planned to enter the transfer portal, the Democrat confirmed with FSU that he would not play against Georgia in Saturday's Orange Bowl.

Head coach Mike Norvell confirmed the news to the Miami Herald's Andre Fernandez after landing in Fort Lauderdale Monday evening.

Tweets by FernandezAndreC

“This decision to enter the portal was incredibly difficult," the source close to the Rodemaker family told 247Sports.

"However, with the unforgiving nature of the calendar relative to transfer portal players and bowl games and limited opportunities remaining for transfer quarterbacks, the family felt this move was in Tate’s best interest. Florida State has quite publicly recruited multiple quarterbacks in this transfer cycle, so Tate and his family reluctantly came to the decision that now was the time to move on.”

Rodemaker has two years of eligibility left. If he wants a starting role next season, now is the time to hit the market rather than wait another week.

FSU plays its Orange Bowl matchup at 4 p.m. in Miami Gardens. Five days later, the 30-day transfer portal window - which opened Dec. 4 - closes Jan. 2.

According to The Athletic, 46 FBS scholarship transfer QBs have already made commitments to new schools. Once Ward and Uiagalelei announce their decisions, that's two fewer spots for Rodemaker.

Rodemaker has been loyal to FSU. No one should ever question that. He stuck with the team, backing up Jordan Travis and stepping in multiple times when Travis went down to lead the team to comeback victories.

He has been the consummate pro for the Seminoles program and does not owe them another game. Yes, he needs more tape with just two career starts. But he would have already been at a major disadvantage in the bowl game with multiple opt-outs from key players.

Don't blame Rodemaker for making this business decision for himself.

Just remember Rodemaker's last triumph with the Seminoles: Beating the rival Florida Gators in Gainesville.

What's next for the Seminoles

Freshman backup Brock Glenn is likely going to draw the start. In fact, the Seminoles have no other scholarship QBs on the team with Travis out, along with Rodemaker and redshirt freshman AJ Duffy in the portal.

Walk-ons Dylan McNamara and Michael Grant (from Mcclay High) will be dressed as the emergency QBs behind Glenn. Mike Norvell might get creative and run more wildcat, as he did against Louisville in the ACC Championship Game.

In that game, in his first career start, Glenn completed 8 of 21 passes for 55 yards. He was sacked four times and finished with a 12.8 QB rating.

To be fair, that Cardinal defense was good and had a great game plan for the true freshman.

But Norvell and his coaching staff will have a plan.

They always do, as winners of the last 19 games.

"The world will let fear affect it, life can be full of disappointing moments, and will always have competition. Be true and honest in the moment you then you can live with all the results. Excited and grateful for each opportunity #KeepCLIMBing #AllWeGotAllWeNeed," Norvell tweeted shortly after the news hit the Internet.

The case for not boycotting the Orange Bowl for fans

The case for the Seminoles not caring about the Orange Bowl is obvious.

Running back Trey Benson, wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive end Jared Verse, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett Sr. and safety Akeem Dent have all opted out.

Those players have made decisions, like Rodemaker, which are best for their futures, after FSU was snubbed from the College Football Playoffs despite going undefeated.

In fact, a lot of these opt-outs and "turmoil" could have been avoided if FSU had been in the playoffs.

But this is the reality we are in. We have to accept it and move on.

But the case for caring about the game is a good one, too.

Glenn is making his case for why he could be the FSU QB of the future with incoming freshman Luke Kromenhoek likely joining the team for practices.

Cornerback Jarrian Jones is headed to the NFL but is planning on playing. Several other scholarship players have poured their blood, sweat and tears into this program and deserve fan support.

The same is true of the coaching staff.

The Seminoles have won 19 straight and a win over UGA on Saturday gives FSU the ultimate claim to clamor for Associated Press (AP) voters to vote it No. 1 and claim the National Championship. It would not be similar to how UCF tried to claim it for years.

Either way, the team deserves your support after everything it has been through in the last month between the Travis injury and the CFP sub.

HOW TO WATCH ORANGE BOWL

Who: No. 5 FSU (12-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1)

When/where: 4 p.m., Saturday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tate Rodemaker doesn't deserve blame for opting out of Orange Bowl