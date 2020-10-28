Don't blame analytics for the Blake Snell decision, blame the Rays

You could hear the takes forming the instant Kevin Cash stepped out of the dugout. Through 5 1/3 innings, Tampa Bay Rays starter Blake Snell dominated the best lineup in baseball. Despite throwing just 73 pitches, striking out 9 batters, giving up just two hits and leading the contest 1-0, Snell was being removed from World Series Game 6.

Any one of the thousands who mashed the “tweet” button in that moment knew what was coming next. It took Nick Anderson six pitches to erase Snell’s dominant start. The Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning and never looked back, winning Game 6 by a score of 3-1, and taking home the franchise’s first World Series victory in 32 years.

By securing that victory, the Dodgers gave Rays critics permission to fire off bigger and bolder — which, on the Internet, translates to dumber — opinions about Cash’s decision. They didn’t disappoint.

Suddenly, the entirety of the discourse reverted back to 2009. Cash’s decision to remove Snell became an excuse for the old guard to decry their favorite buzzwords: Sabermetrics and analytics.

Even Fox Sports analyst Alex Rodriguez couldn’t help but get in on the act. He called out Ivy League front offices and sabermetrics, saying they were “ruining our game.”

I couldn’t sleep last night. I’m still not over that Snell pulling. Heartbroken for the kid and for baseball. It’s disappointing and disheartening.



Ivy Leaguers continue to get an F year after year in a class called postseason baseball. pic.twitter.com/bEj4wdSbKF — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) October 28, 2020

It’s a spicy take that immediately falls flat under scrutiny. In his attempt to call out baseball’s biggest boogeyman, Rodriguez seemingly forgot Andrew Friedman — the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations — previously ran the Rays and is known as one of the biggest proponents of analytics in baseball.

Blame the Rays for the Blake Snell decision

Rodriguez — and everyone else re-litigating arguments that are now old enough to drive — are misplacing their anger. It’s 2020, sabermetrics or analytics or whatever you want to call them won that war years ago. Every single MLB team relies on analytics in some fashion today. Managers routinely bat their best hitter second, pitchers aren’t allowed to exceed 120 pitches and the sacrifice bunt is mostly dead. The Dodgers, the Rays and even the 19-41 Pittsburgh Pirates adhere to these principles now. You can argue over whether some of those changes have benefitted the game, but you can’t rebuke the Rays in one breath and praise the Dodgers in another when both teams use similar methods.

Cash’s decision to pull Snell in Game 6 was not the result of analytics, it was a result of how the Rays operate. The franchise’s refusal to spend money to improve the team has created a situation where the Rays need to exploit every advantage they can find in order to gain an edge on their competition. The team didn’t want to spend $10+ millions on starters, so it created the opener. Instead of using free-agent money on a new bullpen, it cobbled together castoffs and journeymen. When the time comes to pay a player in arbitration, the Rays trade for the cheaper, younger model. Those methods have helped the Rays put together strong, but limited rosters.

There are reasons so many of the players the Rays acquire come cheap, they have flaws — like the inability to pitch deep into games or hit same-handed pitching. In order to succeed with those players, the Rays have to develop and implement the a nearly flawless process.

Every team engages in these strategies in some way, but the Rays take them to the extreme. It’s what a team with a $28.3 million payroll has to do to hang around with the big boys.

Oftentimes, it works out in their favor. The Rays have a .588 winning percentage over the last three seasons. But as Tuesday night proved, that strict adherence to that process can be a team’s downfall. That’s not to say Cash should have thrown analytics out the window in that moment, it’s to say managing a baseball team isn’t something that can be done in a paint-by-numbers way. Managing involves understanding and evaluating your players and putting them in the best position to succeed. Something that complex shouldn’t be boiled down to “if x happens, then do y.” The Rays — as a result of their monetary deficiencies — have become so reliant on that process that they refused to stray from it Tuesday night. That decision will haunt the franchise the entire offseason.

