'Don't anybody ask me anything else': The moment Auburn football's offense turned a corner

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze has alluded to the conversation before, but he put it bluntly following his team's blowout victory over Arkansas on Saturday.

The Tigers have looked like a different team offensively since losing to Ole Miss on Oct. 21. In Auburn's first five games against Power Five competition this season, the Tigers went 1-4, averaged 102.8 passing yards per game and totaled 1,305 yards of offense.

Over the last three games? Auburn is 3-0, averaging just under 200 passing yards a game and has produced 1,357 total yards of offense. That's a stark difference, and Freeze was able to point back to an exact moment things changed.

"I’ve been pretty transparent that I went in (to an offensive staff meeting) after the Ole Miss game and I said, ‘This is it. This is what we’re doing. And don’t anybody ask me anything else, because this is what we’re doing.’ But it wasn’t like that. I mean, it was, but I didn’t have to," Freeze said postgame. "... Man, our offensive staff is like, ‘Let’s do it, man. Whatever you say, coach. Let’s do it.’ ...

"I may call some (plays), (offensive coordinator) Philip (Montgomery) may call some, (offensive line coach) Jake (Thornton) may call some. Who cares?"

Much was made earlier in the season about Auburn's use of tempo on offense. The Tigers looked better running with some pace, but Freeze explained the offense didn't do that all the time because he didn't feel like Auburn's defense had the proper depth, so the team's goal was to give that unit as much rest as possible, even if that meant taking things slow at times.

That way of thinking probably kept the Tigers in games they had no business being in − Auburn was up on Georgia for the majority of its 27-20 loss Sept. 30 − but it also backfired at times. In those first five games against teams in the Power Five − road contests at Cal, Texas A&M and LSU and home games versus Georgia and Ole Miss − Auburn's average drive lasted 2:21.

Amidst the three-game win streak over Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Arkansas, Auburn's average drive has lasted 2:32.

It's a marginal change, but the difference now is that the offense is finally giving the defense some points. The Tigers have gone from averaging just over 1.3 points per drive to just under 2.9.

Rest helps a defense, but so does giving it some insurance.

"Our tempo is way faster now," transfer tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, who caught two touchdowns against the Razorbacks, said Saturday when asked what the difference for the offense has been. "We practiced that the whole spring and the whole fall camp, so us getting back to our tempo and what we know, it's just clicking for us. It's really good for this offense and we're rolling right now."

The Tigers will host New Mexico State on Saturday and then welcome Alabama to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25. If Auburn is going to have a chance against the Crimson Tide, Freeze is going to have to make sure the good times keep rolling on offense.

"Look, the responsibility lies with me if we play well or we don’t," Freeze added Saturday. "We had a dang chance to win a few other games, and I wish I had put my foot down earlier and said, ‘This is the only thing I feel comfortable being able to help. If we operate like this, I can help.’

"That’s probably the turning point."

