'I don't have an agent': Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy refutes report representative contacted Florida

STILLWATER, Okla. — More than a month ago, Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy said he did not have an agent.

That, at least by Gundy’s words, remains the case. And that disputes a report over the weekend that Gundy’s agent made a pitch for the Florida opening ahead of the Cowboys’ Bedlam win last month.

Late Sunday night, Warner Media reporter Andy Wittry tweeted an email he said was obtained by an open records request of a former Oklahoma State player claiming to represent Gundy in a pitch to Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin about the head coaching position that was open before the Gators hired Louisiana's Billy Napier.

“One thing, I never answer to Twitter,” Gundy said. “Two, I’m unaware of any email. Three, I don’t have an agent.”

- "[Mike Gundy] feels the timing is now right to make a career move to a special place like Florida"

The agent in question is Devin Bonik, who owns Bonik Sports Group, a privately owned firm in Houston that specializes in representing coaches at the collegiate and professional level, according to its website.

According to his bio page, Bonik played at Oklahoma State under Jimmy Johnson.

Gundy did acknowledge a relationship with Bonik.

“He used to be here when I was playing,” Gundy said.

“He was here with (former Oklahoma State defensive end) Dexter Manley,” Gundy added. “He’s in our circle. A lot of people know him.”

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy greets fans during the Spirit Walk before Bedlam on Nov. 27 in Stillwater.

Bonik — who was an assistant to three NFL head coaches — also lists a plethora of summer football camps he operated, including ones with Gundy.

If the email was valid, it wouldn’t be the first time Gundy has flirted with Florida. In September, Sports Illustrated reported that Gundy expressed interest in the Gators’ opening in 2017 and spoke twice with Stricklin.

Gundy agreed to a perpetual, five-year rollover contract on Oct. 22. Three days later, he first said he did not have an agent and that he handled the negotiations.

And the email saying otherwise was a mystery.

“No,” Gundy said when asked if he knew how the email originated. “And I'm not a big fan of answering to Twitter.”

