'You don't have to be my age to be a leader' - Trippier

[Getty Images]

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has been "surprised" by the leadership of the young players in the England squad.

Euro 2024 will be the right-back's fourth major tournament with his national side, having been called up for the past two Wold Cups in 2018 and 2022, as well as the last European Championship in 2021.

At 33, he is one of the more experienced players in a young Three Lions squad that has travelled to Germany.

"I've been there for a long time now, so I came through the transition from when Harty [Joe Hart] was here, Gaz Cahill, the leaders of the group," Trippier told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"You don't have to be my age to be a leader. You can be 18, 19, 20, and lead in different ways. It doesn't have to just be the older players.

"But we understand that there's so many new faces here, so it's our responsibility - myself and the older players - to make all the younger players feel at ease."

Of Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the tournament, 12 players are at a major tournament for the first time, but Trippier has been impressed by the younger members.

"People forget how young Declan [Rice] is, for example. He's very vocal," he added.

"You have Bukayo [Saka], who is so young and still is very vocal. Even Cole [Palmer] - people might not see it, but all the young players, they're vocal and on the training pitch, which is really good to see.

"A lot of them have surprised me. I'm very happy for them and they have settled in very quickly."